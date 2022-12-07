Ranking Portugal's 5 best players against Switzerland | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Leaving their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, Portugal took on Switzerland in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night (6 December). Even without their all-time top goalscorer, Fernando Santos’ men ran circles a hapless Switzerland, securing passage into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 victory. They will play Morocco for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday evening (10 December).

The 2016 European Champions enjoyed a dream start at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, going in front after 17 minutes of play. Ramos, who got an incredible opportunity to start ahead of Ronaldo, received the ball inside the box and put his boot through it. His strike comprehensively beat Yann Sommer at the near post, piercing the roof of his net.

Five minutes later, Ramos once again went for goal with an effort from inside the area. This time, Sommer managed to collect his drive through the middle. The Navigators continued knocking on the Swiss door and eventually snatched their second goal through Pepe.

The defender leapt the highest and superbly met Bruno Fernandes’ corner kick delivery from the right, comprehensively beating Sommer from point-blank range. With the goal, 39-year-old Pepe became the oldest player in history to score a knockout goal at the FIFA World Cup.

GOAL @goal Portugal's next generation is exciting Portugal's next generation is exciting 🇵🇹 https://t.co/QZHZkwqniA

Three minutes before the half-time whistle, Ramos went for goal with a low, powerful drive. Sommer made a crucial save with his fingertips to keep the Swiss in the game.

Six minutes into the second half, Ramos doubled his tally, intercepting Diogo Dalot’s cross and putting it away smartly from close range. In the 55th minute, left-back Raphael Guerreiro joined the party, dispatching an unstoppable strike to ripple the roofline of Sommer’s netting.

Switzerland got themselves a goal back in the 58th minute, with Manuel Akanji applying the finishing touch to Xherdan Shaqiri’s deflected corner at the far post. The goal, however, only served as a consolation for Switzerland, as Portugal were quick to restore their four-goal advantage.

Ramos completed his hat trick with a cheeky finish in the 67th minute, becoming the first player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to bag a treble. The goal galore ended with substitute Rafael Leao in the second minute of injury time. Cutting inside from the left, the AC Milan man picked his spot and curled the ball into the net past a helpless Sommer.

It was one of the best team performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, one that should give the Navigators plenty of hope about their upcoming hurdles. Here are five Portugal stars who shone the brightest in the 6-1 routing of Switzerland on Tuesday night:

#5 Raphael Guerreiro

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Subbing in for the injured Nuno Mendes, Portugal left-back Raphael Guerreiro delivered a performance to remember, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

In the 55th minute, Ramos slipped Guerreiro into the box. The left-back cut in and dispatched a powerful drive to find the roof of the net. Guerreiro’s assist was not anything extraordinary, as it was Leao who made the most of the full-back’s simple pass into the box.

Guerreiro played two key passes, won four duels, and completed 29 passes (90.6% accuracy) against Murat Yakin’s side. He also completed a dribble, made an interception, and attempted two tackles.

#4 Bruno Fernandes

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

In Ronaldo’s absence, the responsibility of leading Portugal’s attack fell to Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes. He could not get on the scoresheet against Switzerland, but he ticked every other box. Fernandes delivered an inch-perfect corner for Pepe to head in, split the defense open with his passes time and time again, and kept the game ticking with his crisp, short passes.

SPORTbible @sportbible Bruno Fernandes appreciation post. He's been outrageous at this World Cup. Bruno Fernandes appreciation post. He's been outrageous at this World Cup. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/9jkEFUOU34

On Tuesday night, Fernandes played three key passes, created two big chances, won all three of his ground duels, and delivered five accurate long balls. He also completed 30 passes (85.7% accuracy), performed two clearances, and drew two fouls.

#3 Diogo Dalot

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal chief Santos made a bold call of starting Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot ahead of Manchester City’s versatile right-back Joao Cancelo. The decision turned out to be a masterstroke.

Dalot drilled in a superb low cross from the right to assist Ramos at the near post in the 51st minute. He was practically faultless at the back. Finally, his movement kept Shaqiri and Co. guessing all night long.

Al Foran @ImpressionistAL On current form it's hard to argue against Diogo Dalot not being a top three right back on the planet. On current form it's hard to argue against Diogo Dalot not being a top three right back on the planet.

Dalot played a key pass, delivered two accurate long balls, and made 25 accurate passes (89.3% accuracy) in the crucial FIFA World Cup knockout clash. He won all four of his ground duels, attempted four tackles, made an interception, and blocked two shots.

#2 Joao Felix

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix was bubbling with confidence in the last-16 encounter against Switzerland. Felix carried the ball with grace, ran tirelessly, and provided two excellent assists to Ramos on either side of halftime.

While his pass to Ramos in the 17th minute was a simple one, his through ball in the 67th minute required a lot more finesse. In an instant, Felix anticipated Ramos’s run and played the ball into his path. The forward made no mistake beating Sommer from close range.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



72 minutes

2 assists

31 passes

84% pass accuracy

2 key passes

1 big chance created

2/3 accurate long balls

2/3 successful dribbles

2 tackles

1 interception

4/5 duels won



Pure talent. João Félix vs Switzerland72 minutes2 assists31 passes84% pass accuracy2 key passes1 big chance created2/3 accurate long balls2/3 successful dribbles2 tackles1 interception4/5 duels wonPure talent. João Félix vs Switzerland72 minutes2 assists31 passes84% pass accuracy2 key passes1 big chance created2/3 accurate long balls2/3 successful dribbles2 tackles1 interception4/5 duels wonPure talent. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/3AD3gef3sl

At the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Felix played two key passes, completed two dribbles, and accurately delivered two long balls as well as a cross. Additionally, he created a big chance, won four ground duels, and attempted two tackles.

#1 Goncalo Ramos

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Starting his first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Goncalo Ramos left an unforgettable mark. The 21-year-old’s mesmerizing treble in the last-16 clash against Switzerland made him the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup knockouts since the legendary Brazil striker Pele.

Ramos’s first goal, which came in the 17th minute, was arguably the best of the lot. The confidence he showed in attempting a shot from such a narrow angle told everyone all about his quality. His second, in the 51st minute, was all about anticipation. He arrived at the near post just ahead of the Swiss defense and squeezed the ball past Sommer.

Troll Football @UKTrollFootball



Cristiano Ronaldo is proud! GONÇALO RAMOS. 21 years old. First hat-trick for Portugal. First hat-trick of the World Cup 2022.Cristiano Ronaldo is proud! GONÇALO RAMOS. 21 years old. First hat-trick for Portugal. First hat-trick of the World Cup 2022.Cristiano Ronaldo is proud! 😍👏 https://t.co/CMbwBeIxyT

Ramos’ hat-trick goal came in the 67th minute, showcasing his composure. He ever-so-delicately lifted Felix’s through ball over an onrushing Sommer and saw it cross the Swiss goalline. The hat trick aside, Ramos smartly assisted Guerreiro’s goal in the 58th minute.

Ramos also played two key passes, created a big chance, and won four duels before making way for Ronaldo in the 74th minute.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes