Ranking Premier League clubs' transfer window 2021/22: Aston Villa's signings and outgoings

'Aston Villa knew they had a chance and they certainly took it': if one could describe Aston Villa’s transfer activity, this would be it. Over the last two seasons, the North London clubs haven’t done well, and at this moment in time, you would replace one of them with Leicester City in the “Big Six” club list. Enter Aston Villa, who wants to become the next club to be the next “Big Six.”

Here is our analysis of Villa’s transfer activity.

Major incoming transfers at Aston Villa:

1. Emiliano Buendia

Aston Villa announced their intentions early this transfer window when they stole Buendia under Arsenal’s clutches for £33m. It was the perfect transfer to announce they were not to be messed with. The Argentine midfielder had been linked with a move to Premier League's big clubs for some time now. Arsenal tried to sign him last January but failed and were hopeful they could do so this summer. Everything was set for the Gunners to get their man in until Aston Villa entered the frame. Buendia will play a crucial role for Aston Villa in the years to come. He will be the main man tasked with replacing the creative gap left by Grealish.

Our rating – A+

The former winger returned to England after his spell with Inter Milan in Italy and winning Serie A last season. It was another transfer where Aston Villa managed to beat off their competition. Young was reportedly close to signing a deal with Watford before Aston Villa snooped in. Even though he is no longer the player that ran up and down the Villa’s flanks scoring worldies, as he once was, he will provide the much-needed experience to Villa players. Now in the twilight of his career, Ashley Young may not kick the ball off the park each week but it could prove a valuable addition to the club.

Our rating – B+

3. Danny Ings

With Danny Ings this summer, a huge opportunity was waiting to be taken, and Aston Villa took it. He had rejected a new contract offer from Southampton and had just entered the final year of his contract. He was available for a knockdown fee and has proven the last two seasons that he has plenty under his belt and can score for fun in this league. All the traditional big six clubs, bar Manchester United, wanted to sign a striker this summer, and why no one took a chance with Ings is beyond me. But their ignorance has proved fruitful for Aston Villa. They paid £25m to sign the player, and just as he did at Southampton, he is now scoring for fun in Villa colors.

Our Rating – A+

How Aston Villa managed to land Leon Bailey is beyond me. Don’t get me wrong. Aston Villa is a top club and has its own pulling power. But going into the summer, Leon Bailey has looked like a player above their grade. That didn’t scare them to have a go, and it paid off. The Bayer Leverkusen winger has joined the club and will now share the duty of replacing Grealish along with Emi Buendia in Aston Villa’s flanks. If his debut game is a sign of things to come, there is every chance that this could be one of the signings of the season.

Our Rating – A

Aston Villa v Brentford - Premier League

While they spent all their money in the final third, Aston Villa have also secured Axel Tuanzebe on loan from Manchester United. The defender, who played a crucial role in their promotion season, will wear Aston Villa colors again and hope to make an even bigger impact at the club. He will compete with Tyron Mings, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause for a place in the first team. He will hope that the experience at Villa Park will better equip him to fight for a first-team place in United colors next season. In Dean Smith, he has a manager who clearly rates him higher and only positives should come from this transfer.

Our rating - B+

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh