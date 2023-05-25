With an array of talented players in every position, it comes as no surprise that Real Madrid is arguably one of the best and most complete team in Europe.

Despite their recent exit in the UEFA Champions League semi-final and their long lost title battle to Barcelona in La Liga, Los Blancos have been decent and they won the Copa del Rey 2022-23 title.

In the course of the season so far, there are several players that have been outstanding. This article looks at the top four contenders for the club's player of the season award.

#4 Rodrygo

Rodrygo has been excellent this season

Rodrygo is one of the most promising forwards currently in Europe and his attacking intuition has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season.

Rodrygo has netted 17 goals and registered 10 assists in 55 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions, at the time of writing. The Brazilian has registered the fourth highest number of assists in La Liga this season (8).

His vision in the final third and ability to advance with the ball has also helped in improving the right-wing forward position. He stands a good chance of winning the award.

#3 Thibaut Courtois

Courtois has been a class act throughout the season

Arguably one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, Thibaut Courtois has been sensational in goal and his mastery has improved the outlook of the defense this season.

Courtois has conceded 47 goals and registered 17 clean sheets in 47 appearances for Los Blancos this season. Similarly, he has kept the third-joint highest number of clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign (5).

Given his impressive performance in goal, he deserves to be commended for his contributions this season.

#2 Karim Benzema

Benzema is one of the best strikers in Europe

When you talk about highly experienced and deadly strikers currently in Europe, one of the top names that comes to mind is Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has netted 30 goals and registered six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos so far. Similarly, he's the second top-scorer in La Liga this season with 18 goals under his belt.

Despite numerous injury woes within the course of the campaign, Benzema has been able to prove himself in attack once again. Hence, he stands a good chance of winning the award.

#1 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius has been mercurial this season

The Brazilian is currently one of the deadliest wingers in Europe and it can be stated that his presence in attack has made a remarkable impact for Los Blancos in recent months.

Vinicius has netted 23 goals and registered 21 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season. Similarly, he has registered the second joint highest number of assists in La Liga so far (9).

The unique thing about Vinicius this season has been his ability singlehandedly destroy an opponent's defense. Hence, given his impressive display, his chance of winning the club's player of the season award is very high.

