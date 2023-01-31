Ranking Real Madrid's 4 best players this season (2022-23) 

Real Madrid have been one of the strongest powerhouses in club football and their dominance in Europe for several years has been outstanding.

The 2022-23 campaign has been no different as Los Blancos have registered 42 points from 18 La Liga games this season and currently occupy second spot in the league standings.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have also been outstanding across several domestic and European competitions. While the team's impressive performances can be attributed to the manager and the squad in general, there are several players in the team that have stood out in this course.

Hence, this article will look at the top four Real Madrid players this season.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois vs Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final 2023

The Belgian international is arguably one of Real Madrid's most outstanding players this season and his goalkeeping mastery has been significant. Courtois has conceded only 25 goals and has kept six clean sheets in 23 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions. The 30-year-old's experience has helped the team in registering some crucial points.

Courtois remains a key player for Los Blancos and his presence in goal is crucial, especially in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

#3 Rodrygo

Rodrygo vs Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian is arguably one of the most in-form attackers currently in Europe and his attacking contributions have been significant for Real Madrid in recent months. The 22-year-old has netted nine goals and registered six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos this season. Rodrygo has registered the third joint highest number of assists in La Liga this season (5).

Given his impressive run of form, he deserves to be credited and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#2 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior vs Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final 2023

The Brazilian is arguably one of the finest wingers currently in Europe and his presence in attack has been fruitful for Los Blancos. Vinicius has netted 12 goals and registered six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season. Similarly, he's Los Blancos' second top-scorer in La Liga with six goals.

The 22-year-old has remained consistent for several seasons and he further deserves to be credited for his performances in attack in recent times.

#1 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema vs Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

The Frenchman is arguably one of the best and most experienced strikers in the footballing world right now and his presence in attack has been very important for Real Madrid. Benzema has netted 13 goals and registered one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions this season. The Ballon d'Or winner is Real Madrid's top-scorer in the league with nine goals.

His experience in attack remains pivotal for Los Blancos, especially in European competitions, and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

Poll : 0 votes