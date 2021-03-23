Ranking Real Madrid's top 5 managers of all time

Real Madrid are the most storied club in footballing history and were named Club of the Century in 2000.

Ever since they were formed in 1902, Los Blancos have gone on to cement their legacy in several competitions. Their unique association with the UEFA Champions League is one of football's most enduring stories.

Given the club's annals and allure, it is not surprising that some of the greatest players in history have represented the club, with the likes of Raul Gonzalez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane and Alfredo Di Stefano all ranked among the greatest players to ever step on a field.

However, it is not only in playing personnel where Real Madrid ranks highly. Some legendary managers have sat in the dugout throughout the club's 119-year history.

The Madrid giants are known for having a short lease when it comes to coaches and have one of the highest managerial turnover rates in club football.

Despite this, some coaches have managed to distinguish themselves from others at Real Madrid and cemented their legacies in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout with their achievements.

With that in mind, here are the five greatest Real Madrid managers in history.

Top 5 managers in Real Madrid's history

Honorable mentions: Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho

#5 Luis Carniglia

Luis Carniglia won two European Cups with Real Madrid

Luis Carniglia spent most of his playing career in Argentina and France before delving into football management with Nice.

He enjoyed immediate success with the French side, winning Ligue 1 in his first season. He departed for Real Madrid after two years in France.

The Argentine inherited a Real Madrid squad that was brimming with talent, including Alfredo Di Stefano, Francesco Gento, Raymond Kopa and Ferenc Puskas.

Carniglia, however, did not have a high opinion of Puskas, as the legendary Hungarian had not played professional football in over a year and was considerably overweight.

Nevertheless, he got Puskas into shape and helped him lose 15kg before the season started.

Carniglia's spell at Real Madrid saw him win the European Cup twice, in addition to one La Liga title in 1958.

He controversially left Puskas out of the 1959 European Cup final. Despite winning the trophy, he was sacked by Santiago Bernabeu, who was chairman of the club at the time.

#4 Vicente Del Bosque

Vicente del Bosque managed Real Madrid for four years

Vicente Del Bosque is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in history and is, so far, the only manager to have won the World Cup, UEFA Champions League and European Championship.

Having spent most of his professional career playing for Real Madrid, Del Bosque returned to the Santiago Bernabeu as a manager in 1999 and led the club to two UEFA Champions League titles in the next three years.

He also added two La Liga crowns in 2001 and 2003 before he unceremoniously departed the club just a day after winning its 29th league crown.

His calm demeanour helped pacify the superstars in the Real Madrid dressing room during the first Galactico era. Following his departure, the club struggled to achieve success for several years.

