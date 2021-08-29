Ranking Real Madrid's top 5 players from GW 3 of La Liga

The summer transfer window of 2021 has been crazy and Real Madrid fans have had their share of the loss from the same. Seeing their captain having to leave abruptly with no signs of warning has left the Madrid faithful dejected.

However, on the brighter side, seeing Carlo Ancelotti back at the helm along with the return of Gareth Bale has got the Madridistas excited about the new season.

Ancelotti took over a disorganized Real Madrid side this summer and from what it looks like, he is doing a fine job of tuning the squad from the inside.

Apart from Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Fede Valverde, Éder Militão, Casemiro and Thibaut Courtois, Carlo Ancelotti keeps shuffling his side. Undoubtedly, the same is yielding results as well. The Galacticos are at the top of the Liga table with 2 wins and 1 dramatic draw (vs Levante).

Real Madrid bagged a crucial three points away from home against Real Betis in a crunch match that saw Dani Carvajal become the only scorer.

Ranking Real Madrid's top five players from GW 3 of La Liga.

#5 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois made a fine save in the dying seconds to deny Betis an equalizer

Real Betis dominated the possession and shot attempts over their counterparts. Alas! They couldn't find the back of the net until the final whistle.

Even though the majority of Betis' attempts were wayward, there were still a handful that tested Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois. Nabil Fekir's free-kick in the early minutes required the Belgian to fully stretch to parry it away for a corner kick.

Courtois maintained his composure to collect Guido Rodriguez and Aitor Rubial's long range attempts as the game progressed. Right before half-time, in the 42nd minute, Real Betis striker Juanmi made a solo run and struck the ball from just outside the box only to be deflected by the Belgian international.

Being constantly on his toes, Courtious barely blinked throughout the entire game to maintain a clean sheet.

#4 Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez earned his first Real Madrid start this season

Another tactical change from the former Bayern Munich manager saw Alaba occupying the center of defense to make way for Gutierrez down the left side.

A fine performance from the Spanish left-back saw him gracing his first game of the season. Even though he had to go-off following a minor injury with seven minutes to spare, Miguel Gutierrez registered a perfect passing streak.

However, the Real Madrid youngster lacked the kind of throttle that Marcelo provided in the attacking third but he did more than a fine job for a 20-year-old.

