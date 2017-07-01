Ranking Real Madrid's 10 most expensive signings

Who were Real Madrid's best and worst big-money transfers?

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jul 2017, 20:45 IST

Real Madrid have assembled one of the most expensive squads in the world

Real Madrid and their galacticos have formed a crucial chapter in football since the turn of the century. Superstars arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu one after the other to claim trophies and help sustain Real Madrid's tag of being the richest club in the world.

The Los Blancos have assembled a team of world beaters at exorbitant prices, cherry picked by the president himself. Some have been highly successful and others, well not so much. With the transfer market officially opening today, let's have a look at the 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time and rate them according to their contributions to the club.

Also read: Ranking Manchester United's 10 most expensive signings

#10 Kaka - €65 million

Kaka struggled with form and fitness during his time in Spain

After making mincemeat of the defenders in Italy, Ricardo Kaka arrived at Real Madrid amidst much fanfare. The Spanish giants paid a staggering €65 million to AC Milan and offered the Brazilian a six-year contract. He was given a grand reception by the Madrid fans during his unveiling, with shirt sales going through the roof.

But the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner could not reach the same heights in Spain that he had in Italy. His fitness let him down and the playmaker lost almost an entire season to injuries. Then came Jose Mourinho who dropped him to the bench, favouring Mesut Ozil instead.

Kaka could not dethrone Ozil for a starting spot and after four excruciating years at the Bernabeu, he left again for the San Siro. He won three titles during his time with Real Madrid - the La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup and produced 29 goals and 32 assists in 120 matches.

Rating - 3/10