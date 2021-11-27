Ranking Spain's top 5 goalscorers of all time

The Spain national team have surely revolutionized the modern day game of football. Their impressive tiki-taka style of play has for long been hailed as one of the most advanced systems of progressive play.

This branch of footballing philosophy that the Spanish national time has epitomized has surely helped them reap the ultimate rewards in football.

The team won their second European Championship in 2007-08 and began on an upward trajectory. They also subsequently went on to win the illustrious 2010 World Cup and another European Championship based on the same principles in 2011-12. It served as a major testament to their elite footballing ideology.

Another major reason behind their unparalleled success in a short time has been the supremely talented players that have come through their ranks. These players have idiolised the tiki-taka philosophy and have conquered massive heights.

Spain's top 5 goalscorers of all time

#5 Fernando Hierro - 29 goals

Fernando Hierro is a household name in Spain and a major reason behind so many of Real Madrid's successes in Europe. The centre-back was not only a solid presence at the heart of defense but also had a spectacular eye for goals.

Hierro, across spells for Valladolid and Real Madrid, proved to be a serial champion. He is a five-time La Liga winner, a three-time UEFA Champions League winner and a four-time Spanish Super Cup.

Fernando Hierro made his debut in September 1989 in a fixture against Poland for his national side. Even as a defender he has reserved a place on Spain's all-time goalscoring list thanks to his talents in the final third. In 89 appearances for his national side, Hierro scored 29 goals.

#4 David Silva - 35 goals

David Silva is one of the more recent heroes to have contributed to the Spanish national team's successes. The player, lovingly nicknamed El Mago, has gone on to exhibit exceptional playmaking for his national side on the greatest of stages.

Silva is best remembered for his spectacular time in England at Manchester City.

His outstanding creative ability to contribute to offensive chances saw him lift a plethora of titles at City. He is a four-time winner of the Premier League and a five-time English League Cup winner.

David Silva also played a key in the 2010 World Cup where his performances led them to victory. He is also a two-time European Championship winner with the national team.

He made his debut in 2006 in a friendly against Romania. Since his debut he has gone on to score 35 goals and create 32 assists in 123 appearances for Spain.

