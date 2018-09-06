Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking the 10 best defenders in the world

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
06 Sep 2018

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
van Dijk is one of the world's top defenders

We have seen some top defenders in football over the years. The game has changed a lot over the last 20 years, but the art of defending is still the same, and there seem to be less world class defenders than ever. 

Defenders are, sadly, often overlooked when it comes to looking at the greatest players of all time. Most recently, the achievements and quality of Carles Puyol are looked over because of the talents of the players in front of him. 

It is the same when it comes to the individual awards. In the last 30 years, only one defender has won the Ballon d’Or, that being Fabio Cannavaro, who was named the world’s best player after leading Italy to victory at the 2006 World Cup.

Obviously, defending has changed an awful lot in recent years. Attackers are now faster, more skilful and possibly the biggest challenge for defenders, more prone to going down under pressure.

This is an era where so many managers insist on their players passing the ball out from the back. This is something that has very much come into the game because of Pep Guardiola, whose Barcelona side revolutionised modern football.

Here are the ten best defenders in world football at this moment in time.

#10 Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)


Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Alderweireld has been a brilliant signing for Tottenham

Tottenham have had the privilege in recent years of being able to field a centre back partnership of Alderweireld and his fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen. The pair have helped form strong foundations in recent years, that has seen them put in their best performances in the Premier League era. They have qualified for the Champions League in each of the last three seasons, having previously played in the tournament just once.

It is no coincidence that this success has come since 2015 when Alderweireld joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid. The £11.5 million Tottenham paid for his services now looks like a bit of a bargain, as he has gone on to become one of the top defenders in England. He is excellent on the ball, but more importantly, is a superb defender, and reads the game so well at the back.

