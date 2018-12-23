Ranking the 10 best Strikers of 2018

Luis Suarez of Barcelona

In a football match, the strikers always got most of the limelight ever since history. The most iconic footballers that we remember are always strikers. Pele, Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Ronaldo Nazario, are all some of the all-time most popular names in football and they are all strikers. Even Harry Kane or Luis Suarez, who are getting a lot of limelight these days, are all forwards.

The role of the striker is of utmost importance. They are the ones who score most of the goals and lead their team towards victory. When a team has a great striker, the confidence of the entire team boosts and subsequently, the entire team plays magnificently.

Strikers are the key to the success of a team so right on this note, let us look at some of the best strikers of the world right now.

Note: Opinions expressed are of authors own, and Sportskeeda does not take any responsibility for the same. Only out and out strikers have been considered, wingers and players who played in the ‘false 9’ position have not been taken into consideration.

#10 Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic is one of the most sought-after players at the moment

The 20-year-old Serb, Luka Jovic is wreaking havoc in the Bundesliga and is the youngest ever player to score five goals in a German top division game.

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker is currently leading the race for the Bundesliga Golden Shoe after scoring 12 goals in just 14 league games. He also helped the Eagles win each of their Europa League group stage games and scored five goals in the process.

His impressive performances for the club also caught the attention of the Serbian national team's manager and he eventually gave him his first international cap earlier this year.

The Serbian international is currently on-loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica and the Germans will be eager to permanently sign the striker. However, his performances also made him the top target of a number of top clubs across Europe and we might see him playing for a big team soon.

