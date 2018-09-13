Ranking the 10 greatest player rivalries in football

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.46K // 13 Sep 2018, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where does the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly rank amongst the greatest rivalries of all time?

Football has witnessed a number of top-notch players in every era. These players have gone down in the history books as some of the greatest ever to play the sport. But, is it just their hard work, perseverance and grit that propelled them to the glory they so richly deserved?

Competition is another element in their respective journeys towards the pinnacle of football. Being pitted against equally talented players has served them the much-required inspiration that has compelled them to break a sweat in order to achieve their desires.

The rivalries they built over a period of time with certain players has also been a source of massive amusement to the spectators. Throughout the years, we have witnessed a number of times when frictions between two individuals added an extra dimension of entertainment that we fans just love to relish.

Without further ado, let's have a look at these 10 player rivalries from different eras that never failed to entertain multitudes of footballing aficionados.

#10 Gerd Muller vs Klaus Fischer vs Jupp Heynckes

From left to right: Gerd Muller, Klaus Fischer and Jupp Heynckes

The intense competition between Gerd Muller, Jupp Heynckes and Klaus Fischer was the stuff of folklore for German football fans in the era between the 1960s and 70s.

Gerd Muller, Der Bomber as he is widely well-known, emerged victorious amongst the trio with a tally of 365 goals during his times with German giants Bayern Munich. While he tops the list of all-time topscorers of the Bundesliga, he is followed by Klaus Fischer with 268 goals and Jupp Heynckes with 220.

Although it was Muller who entirely dominated the league by winning the top-scorer award 7 times, the remaining two made sure he didn't win it all too easily. Klaus Fischer bagged the league golden boot once while Jupp Heynckes won it twice.

A rivalry between two strikers of the same calibre will always be thrilling, but one between three of the same kind will definitely be a treat to watch, don't you think?

1 / 10 NEXT