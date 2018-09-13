Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the 10 greatest player rivalries in football

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.46K   //    13 Sep 2018, 13:40 IST

Image result for Messi Ronaldo
Where does the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly rank amongst the greatest rivalries of all time?

Football has witnessed a number of top-notch players in every era. These players have gone down in the history books as some of the greatest ever to play the sport. But, is it just their hard work, perseverance and grit that propelled them to the glory they so richly deserved?

Competition is another element in their respective journeys towards the pinnacle of football. Being pitted against equally talented players has served them the much-required inspiration that has compelled them to break a sweat in order to achieve their desires.

The rivalries they built over a period of time with certain players has also been a source of massive amusement to the spectators. Throughout the years, we have witnessed a number of times when frictions between two individuals added an extra dimension of entertainment that we fans just love to relish.

Without further ado, let's have a look at these 10 player rivalries from different eras that never failed to entertain multitudes of footballing aficionados.

#10 Gerd Muller vs Klaus Fischer vs Jupp Heynckes

Image result for Gerd Muller vs KlausFischer
From left to right: Gerd Muller, Klaus Fischer and Jupp Heynckes

The intense competition between Gerd Muller, Jupp Heynckes and Klaus Fischer was the stuff of folklore for German football fans in the era between the 1960s and 70s.

Gerd Muller, Der Bomber as he is widely well-known, emerged victorious amongst the trio with a tally of 365 goals during his times with German giants Bayern Munich. While he tops the list of all-time topscorers of the Bundesliga, he is followed by Klaus Fischer with 268 goals and Jupp Heynckes with 220.

Although it was Muller who entirely dominated the league by winning the top-scorer award 7 times, the remaining two made sure he didn't win it all too easily. Klaus Fischer bagged the league golden boot once while Jupp Heynckes won it twice.

A rivalry between two strikers of the same calibre will always be thrilling, but one between three of the same kind will definitely be a treat to watch, don't you think?

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Zinedine Zidane
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Football Is Freedom!
5 Greatest Football Rivalries of All Time
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
The Best Players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Football club rivalries in the world
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
5 football superstars making the most headlines this summer
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forwards in world football right now
RELATED STORY
10 Most Valuable Players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us