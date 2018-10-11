Ranking the 10 most dangerous attacking partnerships of all time

Where do Rooney and Ronaldo rank among the greatest attacking partnerships of all time?

Football is all about scoring goals, isn't it? Goals are the end product that decides the outcome of matches which is why goalscorers enjoy the major share of fame in contrast to their counterparts.

Football has witnessed a number of great goalscorers since it was established as a sport. The alliance of these players with their fellow attackers is a crucial factor leading to their success in front of the goal. One player bombarding goals is always a pleasure, but two doing it for the same team is a cherry on the icing on the cake, isn't it?

Not every pair of strikers or attackers might share the same level of understanding between themselves. And, for those who have formed a partnership of the highest level with their subordinates, history remembers them as some of the greatest duos to grace the beautiful game.

Without further ado, let's have a look at 10 of the greatest attacking partnerships of all time.

#10 Romario and Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona)

It was the presence of Romario and Stoichkov that made Barcelona a team to fear under Johan Cruyff

Barcelona has had the privilege of witnessing deadly trios like Xavi-Messi-Iniesta and Messi-Suarez-Neymar. But, Romario and Stoichkov was perhaps the greatest duo they have feasted their eyes on.

Romario joined the Catalans in 1993 and formed a formidable partnership with Bulgarian striker Hristo Stoichkov, who had been at the club since 1990.

It was the presence of Romario and Stoichkov that made Barcelona a team to fear under Johan Cruyff, who revolutionised the sport with his Total Football philosophy back then.

Incredibly talented as both goalscorers were, the partnership that should have lasted for at least a span of five years could last for only one.

Romario's controversial life off the field coupled with Cruyff's heavily criticized rotation policy stunted the growth of the pair as one of the greatest attacking partnerships of all time.

Together, the duo could guide Barcelona to only a LaLiga title and a Super Cup trophy in 1994. In the 1993-94 season, Stoichkov found the net 24 times in 48 games in all competitions. Romario, on the other hand, scored 32 goals in 47 games in all tournaments.

The pairing came to an end when both Romario and Stoichkov left Barcelona to play for Flamengo and Parma respectively in 1995.

