×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the 10 most dangerous attacking partnerships of all time

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.11K   //    11 Oct 2018, 18:59 IST

Where do Rooney and Ronaldo rank among the greatest attacking partnerships of all time?
Where do Rooney and Ronaldo rank among the greatest attacking partnerships of all time?

Football is all about scoring goals, isn't it? Goals are the end product that decides the outcome of matches which is why goalscorers enjoy the major share of fame in contrast to their counterparts.

Football has witnessed a number of great goalscorers since it was established as a sport. The alliance of these players with their fellow attackers is a crucial factor leading to their success in front of the goal. One player bombarding goals is always a pleasure, but two doing it for the same team is a cherry on the icing on the cake, isn't it?

Not every pair of strikers or attackers might share the same level of understanding between themselves. And, for those who have formed a partnership of the highest level with their subordinates, history remembers them as some of the greatest duos to grace the beautiful game.

Without further ado, let's have a look at 10 of the greatest attacking partnerships of all time.

#10 Romario and Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona)

It was the presence of Romario and Stoichkov that made Barcelona a team to fear under Johan Cruyff
It was the presence of Romario and Stoichkov that made Barcelona a team to fear under Johan Cruyff

Barcelona has had the privilege of witnessing deadly trios like Xavi-Messi-Iniesta and Messi-Suarez-Neymar. But, Romario and Stoichkov was perhaps the greatest duo they have feasted their eyes on.

Romario joined the Catalans in 1993 and formed a formidable partnership with Bulgarian striker Hristo Stoichkov, who had been at the club since 1990.

It was the presence of Romario and Stoichkov that made Barcelona a team to fear under Johan Cruyff, who revolutionised the sport with his Total Football philosophy back then.

Incredibly talented as both goalscorers were, the partnership that should have lasted for at least a span of five years could last for only one.

Romario's controversial life off the field coupled with Cruyff's heavily criticized rotation policy stunted the growth of the pair as one of the greatest attacking partnerships of all time.

Together, the duo could guide Barcelona to only a LaLiga title and a Super Cup trophy in 1994. In the 1993-94 season, Stoichkov found the net 24 times in 48 games in all competitions. Romario, on the other hand, scored 32 goals in 47 games in all tournaments. 

The pairing came to an end when both Romario and Stoichkov left Barcelona to play for Flamengo and Parma respectively in 1995.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Sir Alex Ferguson Arsene Wenger Jose Mourinho
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Football Is Freedom!
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most profitable transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Europe's top 5 Leagues and the 5 Most successful clubs in...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Ranking all of Cristiano Ronaldo's Seasons as a...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The curse of the no.7 shirt
RELATED STORY
Top 10 transfers of the summer so far
RELATED STORY
10 greatest football captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us