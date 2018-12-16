Ranking the 11 best playmakers in Europe right now

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League

The biggest joy of any football fan is seeing his/her favourite team put the ball in the back of the net. Arms get raised in the air, shouts of joy erupt in the stadium and around the world, and the nearest thing gets hugged - whether that's a loved one or a handy pet.

The player responsible for such outpouring of emotions automatically gets himself endeared that much closer to the fan's hearts (although he could go from hero to zero real quickly), and more often then not, these players are usually strikers (as their primary job is to put the ball in the back of the opposition net).

It, therefore, comes as not much of a surprise that strikers are usually the most revered members of a football team, largely getting paid better, having more endorsements and getting most of the personal accolades.

However, a lot of work was put into getting that round and white object rippling in the net, whether it's a 44 move pass which led to Manchester City's third goal in the recent Manchester derby or Roberto Carlos' exquisite cross for Zidane to score that beautiful worldie in 2002, with some final passes being as beautiful as the goal itself (check a catalogue of Kevin De Bruyne's 18 assists last season in the Premier League).

Even though the strikers get the most acclaim, there are a special set of players who possess an uncanny ability to spot opportunities no one else on the field does.

They are artists, with the entire field their canvas to design on as they deem fit, gliding around the field and playing in teammates effortlessly with delicate and pinpoint passes measured to the last meter with Eagle-eyed precision.

Without them, teams can't win matches, and some of the most iconic players throughout history have functioned from this role, and even though they are not the most revered, they are as important if not more so than their striking counterparts. These players are playmakers, and this list celebrates the finest of them in the world at the moment.

Note - This list focuses on playmakers who are primarily midfielders, so even though players like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Eden Hazard are supreme chance creators and elite playmakers in their own right, they are not included. Also, performances over the last few years have been used as a yardstick, which excludes the likes of Ryan Fraser and

Honourable mentions - Koke (Atletico Madrid), Luis Alberto (SS Lazio), Papu Gomez (Atalanta), Dani Parejo (Valencia), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich)

Advertisement

#11 Dmitri Payet

Olympique de Marseille Training Session - UEFA Europa League Final Previews

Blessed with terrific technique and dribbling skills, Payet is one of the most accurate free kick takers in the world and on his day, he can hold his own with any playmaker across Europe.

He began his professional career in his native France, making appearances for clubs like St Ettiene and Lille and making it into the Ligue 1 team of the season on two occasions, but it was with West Ham where he really caught the eye with his performances, owing to the global following of the Premier League.

Payet arrived West Ham in the summer of 2015 and had a spectacular debut season with The Hammers, putting in numerous match winning performances such that he was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, as well as being named the Hammer of the Year (West Ham Player of the Year).

He took his impressive form to the national team, and was undoubtedly the star of the show in the early stages of France's EURO 2016 campaign on home soil (despite the presence of more acclaimed superstars), and left the tournament with his stock much improved.

He fell out with West Ham in the 2016/2017 season, seeking a transfer to former club Olympique Marseille (despite having signed a lucrative deal less than six months earlier).

His wish was granted and he arrived the Stade Velodrome in January 2017, and he performed creditably for the remaining half of the season, scoring four goals in 15 league appearances.

At the start of last season, Payet took his playmaking abilities to another level, lifting Marseille to new heights, and was an instrumental part of the side which made an exciting run to the Europa League final, playing enthralling football alongside talents like Clinton N'jie, Lucas Ocampos and Florian Thauvin under the guidance of Rudi Garcia.

In the final itself, Payet had his season cruelly ended by injury, which ruled him out of France's ultimately triumphant team (He had been named in Deschamp's squad). He finished the campaign with a league high 16 assists in 31 matches, as well as scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

So far this season, he has continued from where he left off, and has five assists and four goals from 10 Ligue 1 matches.

1 / 11 NEXT

Advertisement