Ranking the 5 best centre-back partnerships of the 21st century

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Oct 2018, 12:33 IST

Vertonghen and Alderweireld in action against Chelsea

Central defenders form an important component of a team and are considered the last line of defence. They need to be constantly active, should be good readers of the game and look to time their tackles to perfection. These qualities are essential in modern day centre-backs as they easily made the scapegoats if their team performs badly in a particular match.

Centre-defensive partnerships are necessary in order to stay in the game and prevent the opposition attackers from scoring goals. A good centre-defensive partnership can make the entire defence organisationally strong and hence add pressure on the opponents. On the other hand, a bad centre-defensive partnership can create confusion among the entire defence and open up an opportunity for the opposing team to capitalize on.

Let us rank the 5 World Class centre defensive partnerships of the 21st century.

#5 Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have established themselves as one of the best defensive partners in the Premier League at the moment. The positional play of this pair is excellent, are comfortable in possession and can cover the pitch with their pace quickly in order to negate any threat from the opposition.

They are no-nonsense defenders who have helped Tottenham attackers by conceding very few goals in the last couple of seasons.

They have also formed a successful defensive partnership for Belgium and hence were instrumental in helping them achieve the 3rd place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Both of them also pose a threat to the opposition from set-pieces and hence complement each other perfectly in several areas.

