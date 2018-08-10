Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking the 5 best Deadline Day transfers

Harsha Vardhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
870   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:33 IST

Villarreal v Real Madrid - La Liga
Gareth Bale

Transfer deadline day is always the last attempt for a club to add some quality players to their squad. It is the time of the season where fans get tense and excited about whether their team will, add a quality player or lose one.

We saw a very busy Premier League transfer deadline day this season, where promoted sides like Fulham have done some good business and big clubs like Manchester United failed to address their defensive issues, and there is still time for other leagues to go through this phase.

So let us quickly dive into some of the best deadline day deals that prospered for the clubs.

#5 Luis Suarez

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League
Suarez went on to become one of Liverpool's greatest strikers

Luis Suarez signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Liverpool on 31 January 2011. Only a few could have envisioned the success he would go on to achieve.

Suarez spent three-and-half seasons at Liverpool, and reached new levels season after season.

In his first six months at Anfield, he helped his team finish sixth, up from 12th when he arrived in January. The same year, he propelled Uruguay to their 15th Copa America title, scoring four goals and claiming player of the tournament in the process.

The second season for Suarez at Liverpool was a disappointment to his standards, as he scored 11 league goals, and that wasn't enough for Liverpool to finish inside the top-four.

The third season was one of the best as an individual for Suarez as he finished second in the race for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, and the Premier League's Golden Boot. He was named Liverpool's player of the season.

The 2013-14 season was the best season for Luis Suarez in a Liverpool shirt, as he scored 31 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot and FA Writers Player of the Year. His contributions helped Liverpool get back into the Champions League, but they missed out on the title to Manchester City.

"Suarez has shown in his time at Liverpool in the last year or so that he is nearly unplayable. He on his own can occupy a back four with his movement and his cleverness." - Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers during the 2013-14 season.

Luis Suarez eventually signed for Barcelona after a sensational season with Liverpool, where he won the Champions League the following season.


1 / 5 NEXT
Harsha Vardhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sports fanatic
