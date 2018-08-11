Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking the 6 likeliest teams to win EPL

Harsh Pillai
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Aug 2018, 10:56 IST

Leicester City v Everton - Premier League
Leicester City v Everton - Premier League

EPL has arguably been the toughest league in the past few decades, as the competition between the "top 6" seems to be never-ending. However, the table is never the same, with every team changing its position every season. Several teams have spent highly for reinforcements to their squad like they do every transfer market and that keeps the competition high and alive.

The English Premier League is one of the best leagues across the globe, and the hype their fans create itself is a sign of how great the league is. The EPL derbies are an absolute treat to watch. Merseyside, Manchester and North London derbies are watched worldwide and supporters everywhere feel a part of it. There are no underdogs in the Premier League and every small team comes with a belief that they can win. The spirit and passion the league possesses are incredible.

#6 Chelsea

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea is one of the "top 6" teams who are not deserving enough to play Champions League football, followed by Arsenal. They both finished 5th and 6th respectively in the Premier League. Chelsea was knocked out by Barcelona in the Round of 16 with a scoreline of four goals to one, and it seems that The Blues have made sure they don't play Champions League football at all.

Chelsea has been suffering quite a lot on the attacking part, with Morata out of form since January. They sold Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid and now they are looking for a striker in the market. They have been heavily linked to Lewandowski, but the transfer seems unlikely, and now as the transfer window is closed, Chelsea might suffer on the attacking part. Things weren't good between Conte and Costa, and according to reports, that resulted in Diego Costa being sold.

Sarri has taken over the Blues now, with Conte being sacked. The former Napoli manager made a good opening signing, bringing Jorginho along with him from Napoli. Jorginho possesses great control and vision in the midfield and has done a commendable job for the past 4 years for Napoli, though he didn't seem much confident in the Community Shield game against Manchester City, and the London side ended up losing 2-0. The new Chelsea boss also got Kovacic on-loan from Real Madrid, and Kovacic is a player with great qualities.


Chelsea should have signed a defender who can replace David Luiz, as the Brazilian has been giving below average performances every match day. With Kepa in for Courtois, the goalkeeping department don't have much to worry as Kepa was one of the best in La Liga. This season can turn extremely disappointing for the Blues, as their first professional game against City hasn't turned out to be convincing.

Harsh Pillai
