Ranking the top 10 world-class foreigners to play for Manchester United

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
269   //    18 Oct 2018, 15:10 IST

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo rank amongst the best foreigners to play for the Red Devils?
In the fullness of time, Manchester United has evolved into one of the biggest footballing brands around the globe. Since the inception of the Premier League, the club has been a major attraction for players hailing from diverse geographies.

The exciting brand of football has been a major reason why it has housed multitudes of foreigners.

Since Manchester United hold the honour of being the best footballing institution in the English top-tier, the club has contributed immensely in globalizing the English top-tier and making it a destination worth being at for footballers around the globe.

While the Red Devils are renowned for manufacturing some of the greatest English legends, they have also bought and nurtured a considerable amount of foreign talent. On that note, let's have a look at the ten best non-native footballers to have plied their trades at Old Trafford. 

#10 David De Gea

David De Gea has saved Manchester United in their dark days
Honours at the club: 1 x Premier League, 1x FA Cup, 1 x EFL Cup, 3 x Community Shield, 1 x Europa League

When he arrived at Manchester United, David De Gea definitely didn't have the best of starts to a career at a big club.

A shambolic performance against Manchester City in the Community Shield had the fans doubting over Sir Alex Ferguson's decision to splash £22.50 million to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Seven years fast forward, the wise old man's decision probably appears to be one of the best he ever made at Manchester United.

In a period that has seen the Red Devils fall down from their pedestal as the Premier League's team to beat, David De Gea has acted as a saviour on numerous occasions.

No wonder, he has clinched the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award thrice in a row; he is apparently the first player to achieve that feat.

De Gea's superb reflexes in front of goal have saved Manchester United from humiliation many times.

That is perhaps also the reason why he has garnered comparisons with former greats like Edwin Van Der Sar and Peter Schmeichel albeit he doesn't have a stellar trophy cabinet to boast.

One thing is certain though - De Gea may not win oodles of trophies, but he will definitely remain an immortal in the history books of Manchester United. As of now, he has made 325 appearances for the club.

