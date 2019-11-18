Ranking the top 3 Manchester United January transfers

Nemanja Vidic was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's finest signings

Since its implementation, the winter transfer window has received mixed reviews from different sections of the football world. However, even though it is not as eventful as the summer window, there's no denying that the month-long opening in January has played a pivotal part in many club's fortunes.

Some teams do indulge in the winter window, looking to strengthen the gaps in their squad, while others refrain from heavy investments in January. Traditionally, Manchester United have belonged to the latter category.

Even though the Red Devils have overseen busy winter windows in recent seasons, they are not known to go overboard with their spendings in January. Since 2004 till date, Manchester United have made just 15 signings in January, which averages to less than a player per window.

Last season, after taking charge of the team in December, Solskjaer had decided against any panic buys in the winter window. This time though, the Norwegian might be tempted to make a few shrewd additions to his squad at the turn of the year.

While the majority of signings in January have failed to establish themselves at Old Trafford, United have occasionally hit the jackpot with their business in winter.

Today, we take a look at Manchester United's top 3 winter signings till date.

#3 Juan Mata

Juan Mata

The Spaniard might not have been a huge success at Old Trafford, but one has to agree that he stands out among the signings of the post-Ferguson era, especially those added in the winter. The fact that he has survived 4 managerial changes at United speaks volumes of his abilities.

Juan Mata joined Manchester United on 25th January 2014 for a then club-record fee of £37.1 million.

He became David Moyes' second and final signing at the club and had a decent start to life at Old Trafford. The Spaniard was one of the most creative players in the Premier League at that time, and while his time at United has not unfolded as he would have liked, he still was a fine addition to the team.

After managing to find game time under Louis van Gaal as well as Jose Mourinho, Mata has evolved into an essential squad player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Spaniard's vision and first touch are still immaculate and he even has a knack of scoring goals in crucial games. Mata has racked up 230 appearances for United so far and has scored 45 times for the club. His experience remains vital to Solskjaer's young team right now.

