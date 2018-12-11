×
Ranking the 5 Barcelona signings of 2018

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
836   //    11 Dec 2018, 10:36 IST

FC Barcelona superstars - Philippe Coutinho and Arthur Melo
FC Barcelona superstars - Philippe Coutinho and Arthur Melo

We are already in December, the last month of the year and Catalan giants, FC Barcelona, just like other European clubs will be reflecting on their activities during the year to know how well they have done - especially in relation to the players they signed and how these superstars have fared so far.

It has been a very busy year for the La Liga champions who worked really hard in the transfer market, signing a couple of fantastic players to bolster Ernesto Valverde's squad as they look forward to continuing with their domestic dominance and also return the UEFA Champions League trophy to the Catalan capital.

Having spent around £300 million on player acquisitions during the year, it is very important we take look at how these players have fared since they joined the Catalan giants. Therefore, we rank the top 5 Barcelona signings of 2018, taking into consideration their performances, influence and how well they have settled in the team so far:

DISCLAIMER: Ousmane Dembele is not on the list because he was not signed this year. He joined Barcelona during the summer of 2017.


#5 Malcom

Barcelona signed Malcom under the noses of Roma during the summer transfer window
Barcelona signed Malcom under the noses of Roma during the summer transfer window

In one of the funniest transfers that took place this summer, Barcelona hijacked Brazilian winger Malcom under the noses of Roma. The former Bordeaux superstar was on the verge of completing a move to the Italian capital before the Blaugrana came in at the last minute and lured him to the Nou Camp.

Having impressed during the preseason and even bagging an incredible goal against Roma to rub more salt in their wound, many expected the winger to become a prominent figure in Ernesto Valverde's squad, but he struggled to get opportunities to come his way, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele pushing him down the pecking order.

That opportunity would later come during a UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan and the Brazilian grabbed it with both hands, scoring a brilliant effort in his first European outing for the Catalan giants. He has followed that up with a couple of exciting performances and he found the back of the net again during Barcelona's 4-1 humiliation of Cultura Leonesa in the Copa Del Rey recently.

Although Malcom has not had plenty of opportunities ever since he switched to Nou Camp this summer, he has impressed in every chance that came his way and it is interesting to see how he is gradually becoming an important figure for the team - making his transfer a successful one after all.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Philippe Coutinho Arthur Melo Football Top 5/Top 10
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
