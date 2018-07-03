Ranking the top 5 free transfers in Liverpool history

James Milner

Liverpool have had many free transfers over the years and a select few of them have gone on to become crowd favourites at Anfield. They have found the adoration of the Kop and cult status at the club. There comes an extra bit of satisfaction in gaining a lot from players who arrived at the club for nothing.

They usually join new clubs with a lot to prove and want to do well to show what they are worth. The Reds have had their fair share of them in recent times and have been the beneficiaries of some real bargains.

We are currently in an age where players are going for ridiculous amounts of money. There is a glut of TV money and foreign investment pouring into the transfer market, with transfer agents making huge cuts on mega deals. However, there are occasions where a player would opt to see out his contract and become available as a free agent.

These cut-price deals for talented players are elusive in this era of inflation. Attracting the best free agents could be a key in a successful window, as clubs are able to maximise their budgets on other important areas on the field.

The common necessity in all of the players on this list is the fact that they played well and contributed to Liverpool in a considerable way. However, some of them have reached cult status at Anfield for various reasons. The impact made off the field is almost as important as the impact on it. Liverpool fans will look back at the Reds careers of these five players and will have many positive things to say, and almost none negative.

#5 Maxi Rodriguez

Maxi Rodriguez

Liverpool managed to secure a free transfer for Maxi Rodriguez in January 2010, a massive coup for the club. The Argentinian was a fixture of his national side and had been a key contributor at Atletico Madrid. He joined his ex-teammate Fernando Torres at Anfield with fans hoping that they would hit the ground running.

Torres was tolerating a troubled time on the sidelines and struggled to make much of an impact when Maxi joined. The club, themselves, were in a rotten spell during their lowest moments of the Premier League era.

Maxi was extremely talented and possessed an amazing first touch with a killer finish. However, his introduction to the side in 2010 was not enough to spark the team and Benitez was fired at the end of the season.

He continued to struggle under Roy Hodgson, as the club was undergoing a change in ownership. It was only after Dalglish was appointed manager did we see the best of Argentinian at Anfield. He lost his fellow forward Fernando Torres, but gained another one in Luis Suarez.

The end of the 2010-11 season was excellent for Maxi as he went on a sensational scoring run of seven goals in three matches. He came up big for the Reds in the following season as he scored crucial goals against the likes of Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers.

The Argentinian was sold when Brendan Rodgers joined the club and made a lot of changes to the squad. In terms of ability, Maxi Rodriguez would be much higher on this list. But the fact that his spell at Liverpool coincided with the most testing of times brings him down a bit.