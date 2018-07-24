Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League at present

David De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove

Goalkeepers are the most underestimated players of any team. It is generally the strikers who run away with all the fame but without a good goalkeeper, the efforts made by a striker are of no use.

The success of a team is almost interlinked with the success of the goalkeeper. This has been proved at the biggest and grandest stage of all, FIFA World Cup.

4 of the last 6 Golden Glove awards at the World Cup went to the winners of the tournament. The other 2 went to players belonging to the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. This shows that the performance of a goalie can make or break a team.

It was proved at this year's World Cup as well. Argentina couldn't go past the Round of 16 even though, they had strikers like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Gonzalo Higuain. The reason for Argentina's poor performance was the horrendous showing put up by their goalkeepers, Willy Caballero and Franco Armani.

Portugal was eliminated in the Round of 16 even though they had Cristiano Ronaldo. This was due to a below average performance from their goalie, Rui Patricio. These examples just reiterate the fact that, goalkeepers are the unsung heroes of a team.

The reason underdogs like Croatia and England were able to qualify for the Semifinals was due to superb performances from, Danijel Subasic and James Pickford, respectively.

We now have a look at the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League at the moment.

Note: Thibaut Courtois has not been included in the list because he is most likely to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid.

#5 Ederson

Ederson

The Brazilian goalkeeper has shot to fame in just a year's time thanks to his exploits at Manchester City. He played a key role for them in their title-winning season which saw them get 100 points.

He played 36 times and kept 16 clean sheets, conceding only 26 goals. He was unarguably one of the best goalkeepers in the 2017-18 season.

However, those performances couldn't earn him a place in Brazil's starting XI during their World Cup campaign.

The world's most expensive goalie, Alisson was Brazil's goalkeeper throughout the World Cup. Ederson will look to replicate his performances from last season and win the Premier League Golden Glove.

