Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League at present 

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Feature
4.14K   //    24 Jul 2018, 10:46 IST

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
David De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove

Goalkeepers are the most underestimated players of any team. It is generally the strikers who run away with all the fame but without a good goalkeeper, the efforts made by a striker are of no use.

The success of a team is almost interlinked with the success of the goalkeeper. This has been proved at the biggest and grandest stage of all, FIFA World Cup.

4 of the last 6 Golden Glove awards at the World Cup went to the winners of the tournament. The other 2 went to players belonging to the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. This shows that the performance of a goalie can make or break a team.

It was proved at this year's World Cup as well. Argentina couldn't go past the Round of 16 even though, they had strikers like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Gonzalo Higuain. The reason for Argentina's poor performance was the horrendous showing put up by their goalkeepers, Willy Caballero and Franco Armani.

Portugal was eliminated in the Round of 16 even though they had Cristiano Ronaldo. This was due to a below average performance from their goalie, Rui Patricio. These examples just reiterate the fact that, goalkeepers are the unsung heroes of a team.

The reason underdogs like Croatia and England were able to qualify for the Semifinals was due to superb performances from, Danijel Subasic and James Pickford, respectively.

We now have a look at the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League at the moment.

Note: Thibaut Courtois has not been included in the list because he is most likely to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid.


#5 Ederson

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Ederson

The Brazilian goalkeeper has shot to fame in just a year's time thanks to his exploits at Manchester City. He played a key role for them in their title-winning season which saw them get 100 points.

He played 36 times and kept 16 clean sheets, conceding only 26 goals. He was unarguably one of the best goalkeepers in the 2017-18 season.

However, those performances couldn't earn him a place in Brazil's starting XI during their World Cup campaign.

The world's most expensive goalie, Alisson was Brazil's goalkeeper throughout the World Cup. Ederson will look to replicate his performances from last season and win the Premier League Golden Glove.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United David De Gea Alisson Becker Liverpool Transfer News
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
The Top 5 EPL Goalscorers in Single Season 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 goalkeepers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players in Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League Best XI without Manchester City players
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League Records That Might NEVER Be Broken
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable Goalkeepers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Price tag for De Gea set,...
RELATED STORY
5 best Scottish managers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us