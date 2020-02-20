Ranking the top 5 midfielders in La Liga this season | La Liga 2019-20

Who has been the best?

Midfielders are recognized as the backbone of a football team and there's a reason for that. If they have a good game, the whole team seems to function better and there is a noticable difference should they have an off day.

La Liga, Spain's top-flight is recognized for the technical ability on display from various players and teams, and the league is full of world-class stars in almost every position, including midfield.

There have been so many midfielders this season in the Spanish league, who have been absolutely vital for their respective teams. Here, we take a look at five of them, who have taken the 2019/2020 season by storm.

5. Dani Parejo

Valencia's heartthrob

Valencia's Dani Parejo has been the backbone of his side for quite some time now and this season, he has been among the best in La Liga. The Spanish international is an intelligent midfielder whose versatility allows him to play many positions, ranging from a number six to number ten.

He has primarily played as a number eight this season and he has excelled doing that, contributing 6 goals and 3 assists in Spain's top-flight, which is not a bad tally for someone who is known to dictate play as well. Furthermore, the 30-year-old is a set-piece specialist, which adds another layer to Valencia play and makes them very dangerous on corners and free-kicks.

This season, the Spaniard has averaged 85 touches per game, with a passing accuracy of 86%, while defensively, he has won 67% of his tackles, with 14 clearances, and 16 interceptions. Parejo is very important to Valencia's chances of making the top four this season as the Los Che are targeting Champions League football next season.

