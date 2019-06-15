×
Ranking the Top 5 most valuable players in the world

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
964   //    15 Jun 2019, 16:43 IST

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

The CIES Football Observatory recently compiled a list of 20 most valuable players in world football. This list included 12 players from the Premier League, 2 players from Ligue 1, 4 players from the La Liga and 2 players from the Serie A. CIES Football observatory uses an algorithm to determine the current transfer market value of a player considering certain factors such as age, position, game time, contract status, club performance and international experience amongst many others. We pick the top 5 most valuable players from the list published by the CIES Football Observatory.


#5 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund):

Transfer Market value: €159.4 million


Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final
Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Jadon Sancho was one of the most exciting prospects of Manchester City's youth academy. But the youngster moved to Borussia Dortmund for regular first-team football at the start of 2017/18 season. Dortmund bought Sancho for just €8 million, which in today's inflated market, was an absolute bargain for a player of his potential. Dortmund have a history of developing young players with potential into world-class players and was the right club for the 19-year-old to join at that moment.

In his first season at the club, he scored 1 goal and provided 4 assists in 12 appearances. But the youngster really proved his mettle in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season. The Englishman scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in the Bundesliga; only Eden Hazard managed more assists(14) in Europe's top 5 leagues. Sancho was called up for international duty by Gareth Southgate following his impressive performances at club level. Elite clubs across Europe have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old, with Manchester United reportedly most interested in the youngster. Jadon Sancho is valued at €159.4 million by the CIES Football Observatory.


