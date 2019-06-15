Ranking the Top 5 most valuable players in the world

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

The CIES Football Observatory recently compiled a list of 20 most valuable players in world football. This list included 12 players from the Premier League, 2 players from Ligue 1, 4 players from the La Liga and 2 players from the Serie A. CIES Football observatory uses an algorithm to determine the current transfer market value of a player considering certain factors such as age, position, game time, contract status, club performance and international experience amongst many others. We pick the top 5 most valuable players from the list published by the CIES Football Observatory.

#5 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund):

Transfer Market value: €159.4 million

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Jadon Sancho was one of the most exciting prospects of Manchester City's youth academy. But the youngster moved to Borussia Dortmund for regular first-team football at the start of 2017/18 season. Dortmund bought Sancho for just €8 million, which in today's inflated market, was an absolute bargain for a player of his potential. Dortmund have a history of developing young players with potential into world-class players and was the right club for the 19-year-old to join at that moment.

In his first season at the club, he scored 1 goal and provided 4 assists in 12 appearances. But the youngster really proved his mettle in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season. The Englishman scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in the Bundesliga; only Eden Hazard managed more assists(14) in Europe's top 5 leagues. Sancho was called up for international duty by Gareth Southgate following his impressive performances at club level. Elite clubs across Europe have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old, with Manchester United reportedly most interested in the youngster. Jadon Sancho is valued at €159.4 million by the CIES Football Observatory.

