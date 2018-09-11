Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the top 7 left-footed footballers in the world right now

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.68K   //    11 Sep 2018, 00:04 IST

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Paulo Dybala is one of the best left-footed footballers right now

There’s nothing in the world that oozes class on a football pitch like a player with a golden left foot. Given the fact that almost 80% of all footballers are predominantly right footed, left footers are a rare breed in football.

There was a time when left-footed players were only meant to run through the left side of the field and cross the balls for others to head into the net. As such, they were mostly wingers and left backs, but with time, skillful left-footed players arrived, who did almost everything, from dictating the midfield to scoring fascinating goals. The modern aspect of the game saw a rise of the inverted wingers, which made left-footed players a rage.

Owing to their scarcity in the game and because of the fact that most people have a weaker left side, left-footed footballers have been extremely popular among the fans for decades. There is an inherent charm in left-footed players that cannot be defined in words and it has been evident through time. Football history has provided the world with some fascinating football players with an even more enticing left foot and the trend continues in the present day. Today, we take a look at the best 7 Left Footed Football players in the world right now, which includes 1 African, 3 Europeans and 3 Argentinians! Read on to find more!

#7 Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Egyptian phenomenon could not make his mark in the Premier League initially and had to relocate to Roma, first on loan and then on a permanent basis. Yet, the two seasons at Roma were enough for Liverpool to identify his potential and bring him back to the Premier League.

Since then Salah has lit up the footballing world and his first season at Liverpool was a huge success. He was instrumental in Liverpool’s stellar overall performance last season and had he not been forced off with an injury in the Champions League Final, it could have been an entirely different story. All the same, Salah still made it to the final three of the FIFA’s Best shortlist at the end of the season and it must be said that he has a fantastic left foot, which has often caused him to be labeled as the ‘Egyptian Messi’

Salah is quick, he works hard and has great ball control. He likes to come inside from the left, so that he can work the ball on his left foot and shoot on target. He has an excellent first touch and also likes to play short passes with his teammates near the penalty box to put himself through on goal. It was his left foot that scored the penalty which sent Egypt to the FIFA World Cup tournament for the first time in 18 years. Quite deservedly, last season, Salah won the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award, set the record for the most league goals in a 38 game season, was adjudged the Premier League Player of the season and won the Premier League Golden Boot. As of now, Salah has scored 36 goals from 53 appearances in the Premier League and 28 of those goals were from his left foot!

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Paulo Dybala
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Champions League 2018/19: 5 players other than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
The 5 highest paid (weekly wages) footballers in the...
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
5 most loved footballers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 7 defensive midfielders in the world
RELATED STORY
7 best wingers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
The 10 best center-backs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us