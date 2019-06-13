Ranking the top 3 Cristiano Ronaldo hat-tricks for Portugal

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the best players to have played the modern game of football, Ronaldo is the top scorer of the Portuguese national football team with 88 goals to his name. Time after time, Ronaldo has proved his mettle by scoring some important goals for his team. He has scored in all of the major international competitions for his national team. At the age of 34, Ronaldo still is the main man for both his club and the national team.

Of the seven hat tricks that he has notched up for his country, we take a look at the three of the best and rank them accordingly.

#3 Hat-trick against Switzerland

Hat trick against Switzerland

Making his first appearance for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League semi-final, all eyes were on Ronaldo as he looked to help his team reach the finals against a quality Swiss team. The match started pretty slowly for him and his Portugal side with Switzerland enjoying most of the possession. But in the 24th minute, Ronaldo produced a magical moment and scored a stunning free-kick to send his team into the lead. Switzerland continued to create chances but failed to score and it remained 1-0 until half time.

Switzerland leveled the score early in the second half thanks to a penalty awarded by VAR. It looked like the game would go on to extra time as it remained 1-1 right till the very end, but Ronaldo had other plans.

In the 88th minute, he converted a well-measured ball from Bernardo Silva and scored. The tie then seemed to be over but Ronaldo, as he would go on to prove, wasn't done. In the 90th minute, Ronaldo made a devastating run from the left wing and scored another brilliant goal, bending the ball into the bottom left corner and completed his hat-trick to send Portugal to the maiden UEFA Nations League Final.

