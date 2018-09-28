Ranking top 10 La Liga players

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid for Juventus, La Liga remains home to the world's best players. Real Madrid and Barcelona feature squads made up of some of the best talents in world football, whereas teams such as Atletico Madrid contain a few superstars of their own.

So here are the best current 10 players that can be seen on a weekly basis in La Liga.

#10 Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has proved to be a good signing despite his transfer fee

Barcelona might have overpaid for the Brazilian, but Phileppe Coutinho has still proved to be a great acquisition for the club. He has increased his production in terms of assists and goalscoring, and aged just 26, he will continue to get better each year. Expect big things from the former Liverpool star this year, as he enjoys his first full season in Spain.

#9 Diego Godin

Godin has been a rock for Atletico

Diego Godin is a player that goes slightly under the radar due to the array of attacking talent in Spain. His no-nonsense defending has resulted in the Uruguayan forming part of the best defence in Europe. The Europa League winner turned down Manchester United in the summer transfer window and he will now continue his legacy as one of his clubs best players of all time.

#8 Toni Kroos

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Luka Modric get's most of the plaudits in the Madrid midfield, however the German is a fantastic footballer himself. His vision and passing range often lead to quick counter attacks, and the German has improved defensively during his time in Madrid. Still aged just 28, Kroos will look to further his legacy in the Spanish capital.

