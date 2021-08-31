Ranking the top 4 players Arsenal re-signed

Arsenal have had a long history of not being able to use the transfer market to their benefit. For much of the 21st century, Arsene Wenger counted on developing young talent at the club rather than going out and spending money on players.

Former players have shown great loyalty to Arsenal over the years, and that has led the club to often count on them in times of need, especially during Arsene Wenger's reign. The Frenchman was not afraid to go after players he had previously signed at the club in order to help improve his team.

With Cristiano Ronaldo making a sensational return to Manchester United, it is time to look at the players who made a return to Arsenal and how they performed for the club. This list will rank players who were re-signed by Arsenal. It does not include players who were signed on a permanent basis after spending a season on loan at the club (like Martin Odegaard). So without further ado, here are the

Top 4 players Arsenal re-signed

#4 Jens Lehmann (2010-11)

Lehmann in action for Arsenal against Blackpool

Arsenal had to bring German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann out of retirement in 2011, following injuries to Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Fabianski and Vito Mannone. The Gunners legend had been retired for almost a year before Arsene Wenger requested him to join the club as a back-up for Manuel Almunia.

Luckily for Arsenal, they were never really in a situation where Lehmann would be needed. The former Invincible ended up playing only one game that season in a 3-1 win against Blackpool. Funnily enough, it was his 200th appearance for the club, three years after his departure for the first time. The German went back into retirement following the 2010-11 campaign.

It's fair to say that his second stint at Arsenal was not a successful one, however, the Gunners fans were treated to a final performance from Mad Jens.

#3 Sol Campbell (2010)

Sol Campbell played a huge role for Arsenal towards the end of the 2009-10 season

Arsenal decided to re-sign an aging Sol Campbell in January 2010, following an injury crisis in defense. The Englishman was without a club for the 2009-2010 season after being released by Notts County earlier that season.

His signing was seen by many as a panic buy by Arsene Wenger, who once again refused to spend money in the transfer market. However, Campbell soon found himself regularly starting for Arsenal, following injuries to the club's first-choice centre-backs.

The English defender even scored for Arsenal against Porto in the UEFA Champions League, before leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

#OnThisDay in 2010, Sol Campbell re-signed for #Arsenal, five months after walking out on Notts County after just three days and one game - a 2-1 defeat to Morecambe. pic.twitter.com/3vuPk220NV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 16, 2019

