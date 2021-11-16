Ranking the top 5 European nations that have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Didier Deschamps’ France emerged on top, beating Croatia in the final. In 2022, the top teams in the world would try their best to dethrone them, giving it their all on the pitches in Qatar.

Every football-playing nation harbor the dream of lifting the coveted World Cup. They train for years, play numerous matches to have a shot at gold.

The five nations on our list today have already weathered the initial storm by qualifying from their respective European Qualifying groups. These five teams are certified contenders for next year’s showpiece, and they look eager to get the show on the road.

Here are the top five European nations that have booked their places at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup:

#5 Belgium

Belgium v Belarus - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

The number one team in the FIFA rankings, Belgium, were placed in Group E alongside Wales, Czech Republic, Estonia, and Belarus. Truth be told, the Red Devils never looked like missing the World Cup, and they have driven the point home in style.

In their seven 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Belgium came out on top on six occasions. They slipped up only once, settling for a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in March.

Committed as they are, Belgium made it a point to turn it around in the reverse fixture and managed to do it rather effortlessly.

GOAL @goal Belgium qualify for the 2022 World Cup 🇧🇪



𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. Belgium qualify for the 2022 World Cup 🇧🇪𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. https://t.co/8HxSDIT8Fg

Belgium cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over the Czech Republic at home, with Eden Hazard running the show for the hosts.

Their biggest win of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers came against Belarus in March. The Euro semi-finalists managed to register an emphatic 8-0 win over their lowly opponents.

Belgium will play their final game against Wales on Tuesday.

#4 England

San Marino v England - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

In 2018, England managed to make it into the semi-finals of the World Cup. They were bested by finalists Croatia on penalties and went on to lose their third-place match to Belgium. The World Cup did not “come home” that year, but their performances were certainly encouraging.

In the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, England picked up 26 points in 10 matches, qualifying ahead of second-placed Poland. The Three Lions were in imperious form throughout the World Cup Qualifying campaign, bagging eight wins in 10 games.

Their biggest win came on matchday 10, when they registered a crushing 10-0 win in San Marino.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣 "He's got insatiable appetite to score goals."



England manager Gareth Southgate praised Harry Kane's 'insatiable appetite' to score goals after a second consecutive hat-trick in the win over San Marino 👏🦁 🗣 "He's got insatiable appetite to score goals."England manager Gareth Southgate praised Harry Kane's 'insatiable appetite' to score goals after a second consecutive hat-trick in the win over San Marino 👏🦁 https://t.co/zAE6h6sgrS

England striker and captain Harry Kane was the undisputed star of his team’s World Cup Qualifying campaign, netting 12 goals in eight appearances.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar