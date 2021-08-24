Ranking the top 5 favorites for the 2021 Golden Boy award 

The Golden Boy award is an annual honor given to the best under-21 player in Europe. Much like the Ballon d'Or, the race for the accolade is based on the performances of the players in a year and the outcome of a voting process held among selected journalists.

The award was established in 2003, with Dutch midfielder Rafael van der Vaart picking up the inaugural edition. Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas won it in 2004, 2005 and 2006 respectively.

The Golden Boy award has gained more popularity over the last couple of years, with some incredibly talented youngsters stepping up to claim it. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was crowned the winner last year following some spectacular displays for BVB and Red Bull Salzburg.

This year promises to give us another interesting edition. The 100-man Golden Boy award shortlist was announced recently, with several highly talented youngsters making the cut. With the battle set to go down the wire, we've decided to rate the five players who are most likely to come out on top.

#5 Ryan Gravenberch | Ajax, Netherlands

Ajax's prized jewel

Ajax are known for producing highly talented and brilliant young footballers. Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs De Ligt both rose from the Johan Cruyff Arena just a few years ago and made a name for themselves across Europe. Right now, Ryan Gravenberch is following the same path.

The midfielder was a huge revelation in the Eredivisie division last season, putting up a number of eye-catching performances as Ajax strolled to claim the league title.

Thanks to his reliable efforts, Gravenberch was made a constant in the starting lineup throughout the term. The midfielder finished the campaign with five goals and six assists. He was also included in the Dutch national team for the European Championship this summer, where he earned two caps against Ukraine and North Macedonia.

#4 Jude Bellingham | Borussia Dortmund, England

The midfielder impressed for England at the Euros this summer

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has also had a year to be proud of. The Englishman enjoyed his breakthrough in the Bundesliga last season with a series of incredible performances for the BVB. He made 29 appearances in the league, making it into the starting eleven 19 times.

Bellingham was influential as Dortmund won the German Cup during the term, finding the back of the net twice in six games and capping it up with a solid display in the 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the final. He also impressed for England as they made it to the final of the European Championship this summer, featuring in three games.

