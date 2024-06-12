Ranking the top 5 forwards at Copa America 2024

The Americas have produced some of the best forwards in football history, and Copa America 2024 will witness a few take the pitch. The United States of America is set to host a glorious spectacle that promises to be rich in intrigue and goals.

Traditional giants like Argentina and Brazil will field some of the best goalscorers, but forwards from other nations are also worthy of note. So, let's rank the five best strikers at Copa America 2024:

Five best forwards at Copa America 2024

#5 Luis Diaz, Colombia

Luis Diaz enjoyed a decent campaign with Liverpool, bagging the League Cup and securing a third-place finish. The Colombian contributed 13 goals and five assists in Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield.

The 27-year-old forward has scored 11 times in 42 appearances for Colombia, who begin their Copa America 2024 campaign against Paraguay on June 24 in Houston, Texas.

#4 Rodrygo Goes, Brazil

The Real Madrid star won the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga, and UEFA Champions League. He's a fine forward with intelligent movement, lethal finishing and intelligent passing. The Brazilian logged 17 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances last season.

Rodrygo has been handed the iconic No. 10 jersey for his country and will be expected to orchestrate free-flowing attacks. The Selecao start their Copa America 2024 campaign against Costa Rica in Los Angeles, California, on June 24.

#3 Lionel Messi, Argentina

Lionel Messi is 36 is a legacy inclusion at this point. The Argentine maestro will be an integral part of his team, because how easy will it be to break the dependence on the mercurial forward? Even Barcelona have struggled to be a force since he left.

La Pulga will be playing in what could be his final Copa America this summer, so he will hope to lead his nation to glory at Copa America 2024. With 106 goals in 180 appearances, the Inter Miami FIFA World Cup-winning star is a true legend of the game. La Albiceleste open their title defence against Canada on June 20 in Atlanta, Georgia.

#2 Lautaro Martinez, Argentina

Lautaro Martinez has had a glorious career with Inter Milan in his six years at the club. Over a hundred goals and nearly 300 appearances make him one of the most lethal strikers in the world.

He struck the back of the net 24 times in the league for the Nerazzuri last season, helping them to a 20th league title. His 22 goals from 57 appearances for Argentina make him one to watch out for.

So, Canada should be very wary when they face him in the Copa America 2024 opener at the Mercedes-Benz stadium.

#1 Vinicius Junior, Brazil

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, the 2024 UEFA Champions League final goalscorer and winner tops this list, and rightfully so.

The Los Blancos forward excelled in a Los Blancos team that won three titles last season and will be one to watch out for at Copa America 2024, where Brazil are one of the contenders.

The Los Blancos superstar comes into the competition with a real chance of winning the Ballon d'Or, and he will do his cause no harm by leading Brazil to glory at the Copa.

The Selecao star is expected to have a brilliant tournament for Brazil, considering his fine club season, and as the physical embodiment of O Jogo Bonito, he should be a delight to watch.