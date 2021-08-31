Ranking the top 5 goal-scorers in Arsenal history

Arsenal have been able to boast some of the greatest forwards of all time throughout their history. The club has always been known for its attacking style of play and has had some great players who have donned red and white jerseys over the years.

Gunners fans have been treated to watching the likes of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp in recent history, but there have been players throughout the club's storied past who have been amazing to watch in an Arsenal shirt.

Today's list will take a look at the top five goal-scorers in the club's history. It will shed light on some lesser-known names who have made a significant mark on Arsenal's history. So without further ado, here are

Arsenal's top 5 goal-scorers of all time

#5 Ted Drake (184 appearances) - 139 goals

Special Mention: Jimmy Brain (232 appearances) - 139 goals

Drake is one of Arsenal's most prolific strikers of all time

Ted Drake joined Arsenal from Southampton in 1934 as a 21-year old and became one of the most feared strikers in the English game.

The forward broke the club record for most goals in a season by a single player in his second season at Arsenal by scoring 44 goals in the 1934-35 campaign. He also scored 42 goals in 41 league games and claimed the First Division Golden Boot during that campaign. The prolific forward just kept getting better at Arsenal, even scoring seven goals in a single game against Aston Villa, a record which still stands to this day.

Drake's speed, shooting and physicality tormented teams throughout the 30's. The Englishman would go on to finish as Arsenal's top scorer for five straight seasons before World War II interrupted his already stellar tenure at the club.

While at Arsenal, Drake won the First Division title twice, while also scoring the winning goal in the 1935-36 FA Cup final. He has been immortalized by the club as part of the mural on the outer wall of the Emirates Stadium.

A classic NO. 9 , Ted Drake was a prolific goal scorer for Arsenal . He was the 1st person in the history of English football to win 1st Division league titles as a player with the Gunners and later as manager with Chelsea [1955 - their first ever title ] Arsenal legend https://t.co/euig8pwbHl — mick (@afcmick66) August 27, 2021

#4 John Radford (481 appearances) - 149 goals

Radford stayed at Arsenal for a decade

After progressing through Arsenal's ranks as a youth player, John Radford burst onto the scene in 1965, becoming the club's youngest ever player to score a hat-trick, a record which still stands to this day.

Radford quickly found himself becoming a regular starter and goal-scorer for Arsenal very early on in his career. The Englishman reached double figures every season between the mid-60's to the early 70's. This was despite often being deployed on the wing.

Radford's strength and aerial prowess allowed him to dominate defenders and his workhorse mentality was a huge asset to Bertie Mee's Arsenal side. The Englishman was an integral part of the double-winning side in the 1970-71 season.

The latter part of the forward's career was marred by injuries, which subsequently saw him move to West Ham in 1976.

#Throwback #Arsenal #OldSkool #Legend



1971 9th October, Arsenal centre forward John Radford outjumping Newcastle United duo Irving Nattrass and John Tudor to head at goal, at Highbury. pic.twitter.com/47KNjESSBQ — Arsenal Snapshots & Video's (@4949Undefeted) August 30, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh