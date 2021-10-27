Ranking the top 5 managers who lost their jobs after losing to Liverpool in the 21st century 

On Sunday, the 24th of October 2021, Liverpool made the tricky trip to Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium in the Premier League. Despite the Reds' sensational form, their fans were cautious. They did not want to swallow the bitter pill of defeat in the backyard of their arch-rivals.

The Liverpool players, on the other hand, did not pay any mind to the insurmountable pressure or the tangible tension in the air. They went out and did what they love the most. After just 15 minutes of play, Liverpool found themselves 2-0 up at Old Trafford, courtesy of Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. But the Merseyside giants were hungry for more.

Unsurprisingly Liverpool’s talisman, Mohamed Salah, fulfilled that wish, adding two more goals before half-time.

Liverpool returned just as strongly in the second 45 and got their fifth of the night through Salah. Manchester United were beaten 5-0 that night, pushing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the brink of losing the hot seat.

Manchester United ultimately refrained from sacking their coach after the humiliating defeat to Liverpool, but some managers were not that lucky.

Today, we will take a look at how Liverpool have shaped the fortunes of five top managers in the Premier League.

Here are the five coaches who were sacked after suffering a defeat to Liverpool in the 21st century.

#5 Rene Meulensteen - Fulham

Fulham v Sunderland - Premier League

Fulham boss Rene Meulensteen was already on the brink of getting the ax when Liverpool rolled into town in February 2014.

The Reds, who were looking to end their Premier League title drought, eventually outmuscled Meulensteen’s bottom-dwellers, nicking a 3-2 win at Craven Cottage.

Restingeasy @jasonsimmsUK United need to cut ties with the fergie era to move forward don't they? Ole, Carrick, phelan and fans have been asking for rene meulensteen to come back. Footballs moved on now, united fans haven't. United need to cut ties with the fergie era to move forward don't they? Ole, Carrick, phelan and fans have been asking for rene meulensteen to come back. Footballs moved on now, united fans haven't.

The men in suits over at Fulham could not swallow yet another defeat and relieved Meulensteen of his services. He only lasted for 17 games at Fulham, leading the club to four wins across all competitions.

Since then, Meulensteen has managed teams like Kerala Blasters, Brondby IF, and a couple of others.

#4 Slaven Bilic - West Ham

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Unlike Meulensteen, Slaven Bilic’s side was not at the bottom of the barrel. Instead, West Ham United were playing an impressive brand of football, despite some disappointing results along the way.

Bilic’s West Ham United hosted Liverpool on the 11th matchday of the 2017-18 Premier League season. The Reds, buoyed by goals from Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip, got themselves 2-0 up inside the opening 30 minutes.

West Ham got one back through Manuel Lanzini in the second half, but Liverpool added two more to secure maximum points away from home. The 4-1 defeat marked the end of Bilic’s two-year spell in London.

