Ranking the top-5 players Barcelona re-signed

Barcelona’s youth academy La Masia has produced some excellent footballers over the years. The institution does not only make you a master of the craft, it also teaches you the ethos and values of FC Barcelona. Any player who has gone through the academy or has had the privilege of being intricately involved with the Barcelona B team knows just how different the club is.

Barcelona may be struggling a bit in the transfer market right now, but that is no excuse to ignore the pull they have over former players. Several Barcelona players and graduates dream of donning the prestigious kit once again, and today, we will take a look at those who were successful.

5 top stars who had the privilege of re-signing for Barcelona

#5 Denis Suarez

Barcelona have had the privilege of seeing good players turn into great ones, justifying the faith the club showed in them. Denis Suarez, unfortunately, could not manage to make himself a part of that elite club, despite getting a second shot at Barcelona.

Suarez was first signed by Barcelona in 2013 for an undisclosed fee from Manchester City. The player was registered as a Barcelona B player and managed seven goals and 11 assists in 2013-14 for the reserve team. Failing to break into the first team, he left Barcelona for Villarreal in 2015.

After seeing him impress for Villarreal, Barcelona came calling in 2016 and snatched him up for €3.5 million. He, once again, had very few opportunities and was sold to his current club Celta Vigo in 2009. A regular at Vigo, Suarez registered nine assists in La Liga last season.

#4 Cesc Fabregas

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Unlike Denis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas was a worthy addition to Barcelona and proved to be pivotal in multiple tournaments. Fabregas was brought up as an ardent Barcelona fan and graduated from their famed academy, La Masia. In 2003, however, he was registered in Arsenal’s youth academy and eventually enjoyed an eight-year spell at the Premier League club.

After his successful run with the Gunners, Cesc could not help but try his luck at his boyhood club, Barcelona. He signed for the club for £35 million in 2011 and went on to celebrate six trophies with Barcelona. Fabregas won the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup in 2011. He won La Liga in 2012, and the Spanish Super Cup again in 2013.

After registering 42 goals in 151 appearances for Barcelona, Fabregas signed for Chelsea in 2014. The Spaniard won the Premier League at the end of the 2014-15 season.

