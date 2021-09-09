Ranking the top 5 players Barcelona regret losing

La Liga powerhouse FC Barcelona have been home to many world-class footballers over the years. Thanks to their famous La Masia youth academy and traditionally deep pockets, great talents have not been hard to come by. But that does not mean Barcelona have not lost their fair share of good footballers over the years.

Top 5 players Barcelona wish they had not lost

#5 Luis Figo (Sold to Real Madrid)

Luis Figo moved to the capital of Catalonia in 1995 for a £2.25 million fee from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese maestro was an adept midfielder who could score from anywhere on the pitch. With Figo leading the charge, Barcelona won seven trophies, including two La Liga titles and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1997.

Figo was a fearless captain of the team and was the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or in 2000. Looking to do the unthinkable, Real Madrid's presidential candidate, Florentino Perez, came to Figo with a lucrative contract. Figo signed an agreement that would see him move to Real Madrid if Perez won the election. If not, Figo was free to continue at Barcelona and get a handsome fee for taking part in the challenge.

To everyone's surprise, Perez won the election, and Figo became a Real Madrid player for €62 million. Having lost their captain, Barcelona also lost the league to Real Madrid in 2000-01 and 2002-03. Figo, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2000, even went on to lift the Champions League with Los Blancos in 2002.

#4 Dani Alves (Moved to Juventus)

Unlike the previous entrant on our list, Dani Alves was not a part of an elaborate coup by Real Madrid. Instead, it was FC Barcelona who did not give him the recognition he deserved. Alves, the most decorated player in the history of the sport with 43 trophies, spent eight seasons at the Camp Nou.

Alves, who was the first-choice right-back for Barcelona for eight seasons, whipped in delicious crosses for his teammates at every opportunity he got. His connection with Lionel Messi was nothing short of telepathic and the two combined regularly for important Barcelona goals.

After winning 20 trophies with Barcelona, including six La Ligas and three Champions Leagues, Alves decided to call it a day. He joined Juventus and then Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, and managed to win the domestic league title with both teams.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have had a tough time finding his replacement and could have used his expertise for a few more seasons.

