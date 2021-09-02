Ranking the top 5 players Manchester United re-signed

Manchester United are arguably the most iconic club in the history of English football. They have been a beacon to fantastic players and world-class managers. These exceptional men have worked in tandem to lead the club to 20 English top-flight titles, 12 FA Cups and 3 UEFA Champions League trophies amongst other trophies.

The Old Trafford-based club also have an excellent academy that has produced some stunning players over the years. An amalgamation of heritage, brand value, title ambition, and lovable fans — Manchester United is the ultimate destination for many top players, which is why we have seen many players return to the club for the second time around.

Today, we will be taking a look at 5 stars that were brought back to the Theater of Dreams for a second spell. Now, without further ado, let us check out the

Top 5 players who re-signed for Manchester United

#5 Les Sealey

Les Sealey had inhuman reflexes and commendable command inside the box

Luton Town goalkeeper Les Sealey joined Manchester United on loan in December of 1989. He broke into the team in the final days of the 1989-90 campaign and famously ousted first-choice keeper Jim Leighton for the FA Cup final replay against Crystal Palace. He helped United to a 1-0 that night and became the team’s first choice for next season.

#OnThisDay 1994 Les Sealey played his last ever game for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/zJ9dxmPp5C — Cantona Collars - aka Larry (@Cantona_Collars) March 27, 2021

After helping United to the European Cup Winners' Cup, he signed for Aston Villa. He returned to the club in 1993 and made two more appearances for the club.

#4 Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes was an undisputed fan favourite

Mark Hughes was a proud Manchester United academy graduate, one of their own. So it came as a shock to many when he decided to ply his trade at Spain’s Barcelona. He joined the Spanish club in a £2 million deal back in 1986 and was expected to make a telling impact. Unfortunately, he could not find his footing and had to endure a demoralizing spell at Camp Nou.

353. Mark HUGHES



18.10.1992

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-2 Liverpool (78 mins)



Clayton Blackmore picks up the ball inside his own half and clips a ball forward down the right for Mark Hughes. Hughes takes the ball on the volley, lifting it over Grobbelaar from the edge of the area. pic.twitter.com/PUJfoD0SE3 — Premier League Players (@premlgeplayers) August 31, 2021

He proved himself worthy during a loan spell at Bayern Munich, which landed him on Manchester United’s radar once again. Sir Alex Ferguson spent £1.8 million to bring the club favorite back, calling his transfer a present for the club’s supporters. The Welshman spent seven years at the club, winning two Premier League titles and two FA Cups amongst other trophies.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh