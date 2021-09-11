Ranking the top 5 South American players from the international break

The first international break of the 2021-22 campaign was a good one. In the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers Argentina and Brazil ended up winning both of their games.

The much-awaited clash between the two teams was postponed due to intervention from medical officials. But overall players like Neymar and Lionel Messi impressed with their performances for the national teams in the international break.

PSG teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi wrap up international break in style

Brazil maintained a 100% record in the World Cup qualifiers and Neymar was the driving force behind their winning run. Meanwhile Lionel Messi also hit top form in the international break and broke Pele's record of most international goals for a South American player (77).

As club action resumes over the weekend, here we take a look at the 5 best South American players from the international break.

#5 Pervis Estupinan | Ecuador

Ecuador v Peru - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Ecuador headed into the international break as the third-placed side in the World Cup qualifiers, behind Brazil and Argentina, much to everyone's surprise. But they lost that place to Uruguay, who recorded two wins in their three games in September.

One of the most impressive players from La Tri's September campaign was left-back Pervis Estupinan. The 23-year-old full-back leads the way in tackles won and interceptions in qualifying fixtures and had a huge role in Ecuador's two clean sheets this month.

⚽ 🇪🇨 Los números de Pervis Estupiñán en las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas rumbo a 🇶🇦



✅ El jugador que más balones interceptó (17)

✅ El 2° jugador de campo con más minutos disputados (704)

✅ El 2° con más recuperaciones en campo propio (43) pic.twitter.com/TuAautiRX1 — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) September 9, 2021

He also picked up an assist for Felix Torres' 88th-minute goal against Venezuela. A game which ended in a 2-0 win with La Tri scoring the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

#4 Angel Romero | Paraguay

Angel Romero has been Paraguay's best player in the World Cup qualifiers

Angel Romero has been in great form for Paraguay in the World Cup qualifying fixtures. Though he failed to find the back of the net in September's international break, he did pick up three assists for all three of Venezuela's goals this month. This took them to a draw and a win from three games.

Ángel Romero continúa apareciendo en los momentos clave para la Albirroja 🇵🇾👏



📌 Asistió en los últimos 3 goles de Paraguay en las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas

📌 Es el 3° jugador con más participaciones en goles de la presente edición del torneo: 7 (4 goles + 3 asistencias) pic.twitter.com/p79sovDtxY — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) September 11, 2021

The 29-year old winger also offered a great attacking threat and has scored four goals in the qualifying campaign for Paraguay. It is expected that he can add to his goals and assists tally in the upcoming international break in October.

