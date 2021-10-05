Ranking the top 5 wingers in Premier League history

The English Premier League has been home to some of the best wingers in football history.

Over the years, we have seen the game evolve across all areas of the field. While the standard formation in the past was 4-4-2, football fans worldwide have been fortunate to witness the game evolve in leaps and bounds.

Wingers were traditionally played on the side of their preferred foot. Left-footed wingers would line up on the left side of the midfield, while right-footed wingers featured on the right.

Since then, the game has seen the introduction of the inverted wingers concept. Now the wingers are played on the opposite side to increase their opportunity to cut inwards and shoot.

Whichever the method, wingers have been an essential part of any team, and the Premier League has seen some greats.

Top five wingers in Premier League history

#5. Robert Pires - Arsenal

Robert Pires is widely considered as one of the best wingers in Premier League history.

Part of one of the best Arsenal squads of all-time, Pires was capable of operating as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder. Usually lining up on the left side of the midfield, Pires was well-known for his dribbling ability and eye for goal.

The Frenchman created a formidable partnership in the Arsenal attack along with the likes of Dennis Berkgamp, Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry. Pires went on to win two Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Gunners. This includes the historic "Invincibles" winning run in 2003-04 where Arsenal went an entire season unbeaten in the Premier League.

Pires also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998, as well as the UEFA Euro championship in 2000. He managed an incredible 85 goals and 59 assists for Arsenal in 284 appearances and certainly has a place in the club's history books.

#4. David Beckham - Manchester United

David Beckham is arguably the most famous footballer of all time.

A certified Manchester United legend, Beckham was part of the Red Devils' prestigious class of 1992. Beckham spent 11 years at Old Trafford, achieving several accolades at personal and team level.

Known for his magical right foot, Beckham was capable of the extraordinary. Usually lining up on the right side of midfield, Beckham could often be seen whipping his signature inswinging crosses into the box.

Beckham was also an excellent set-piece taker. Capable of bending the ball like no other, Beckham built a reputation for scoring free-kicks from the edge of the box. His numbers speak for themselves - Beckham scored 85 goals and also registered 101 assists in 388 appearances with the Premier League giants.

Beckham went on to sign for Real Madrid for a reported €37 million where he moved on to the next phase of his career.

Honorable Mentions:

Raheem Sterling

Gareth Bale

Freddie Ljungberg

David Ginola

Sadio Mane

Eden Hazard

