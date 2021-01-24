Raphael Varane is ready to leave Real Madrid- Reports

Real Madrid center-back Raphael Varane is reportedly interested in securing a move away from the club during the summer transfer window. The French defender is ready to end his ten-year stint at the Spanish capital and is in search of a new challenge as he approaches his peak.

According to Sport, Raphael Varane has only eighteen months left on his current deal with the Los Blancos and is not interested in penning a new deal with the reigning La Liga champions.

Real Madrid will, therefore, have to start listening to offers for Varane come the summer, as he would have just twelve months left on his contract with the club, or risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The 27-year-old joined Real Madrid from French club Lens in the summer of 2011. Varane has made over 300 appearances for the club and has won 18 major honours, including three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey title, four UEFA Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.

The Frenchman has become one of the best defenders in the world during his time at Real Madrid, and it is hard to believe that he still has his best years ahead of him, given that he is only 27-years-old.

The report suggests that Varane wants to take on a new challenge having already won all there is to win in a Real Madrid shirt. The defender reportedly feels that he is ready to challenge himself in the Premier League, Serie A or Bundesliga.

A number of clubs will be queing up for Varane, but the report claims that Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich lead the chase for Varane's signature.

Raphaël Varane wants to leave Real Madrid this summer for a new challenge. Would you guys want him at Chelsea? pic.twitter.com/bH1Ps3msGK — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 23, 2021

Real Madrid unlikely to let go of Varane despite exit rumours

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Advertisement

Real Madrid have recently completed the signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer. The club are also trying to tie down veteran defender, Sergio Ramos, to a new deal. Real Madrid, therefore, have more than adequate options at center-back even if they decide to sell Varane.

Zinedine Zidane is however, unlikely to let go of the World Cup winner. Real Madrid are looking to transition into a new era Zinedine Zidane, and the club will not be willing to let go of one of their best players.

Raphaël Varane is considering leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season.



The 27-year-old believes that his time at the club is done and it's time for a new adventure. (Sport)



A LOT of Premier League clubs would be after this lad! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4XkmKpkgcx — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 23, 2021

The Spanish giants are likely to offer Varane a contract extension before the end of the season, to ward off any potential suitors.