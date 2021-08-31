Raphael Varane's solid Manchester United debut shows he'll be a perfect partner for Harry Maguire

Several Manchester United fans were looking forward to seeing how Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane would fare in their first start for the club.

While the Red Devils were largely below-par when they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Varane stamped his authority and showed his quality.

Mason Greenwood’s fantastic strike ultimately handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side all three points, but the French defender was the man of the match.

It’s still early days and Varane is adapting to the Premier League following his move from Real Madrid, but he certainly has the quality and temperament to succeed.

Varane impresses on debut

There were more than three occasions where Varane read the game very well, ensuring that he did the mop-up job after his teammates had been beaten.

The 28-year-old was unplayable at the back and, without him, Wolves could’ve hurt Manchester United with their numerous swift counter-attacks.

Varane has won everything as a footballer and there were questions over whether he still had the desire to perform at the top level. Per his debut performance, the Frenchman answered with an emphatic yes.

He made three clearances, won three aerial duels, had an 88% passing rate and capped off an impressive debut with the all-important assist that led to Greenwood’s winner.

Raphael Varane’s Premier League debut by numbers:



74 touches

3 clearances

3 duels won

1 blocked shot

1 tackle

1 chance created

1 assist

0 x dribbled past



And a clean sheet for good measure.⛔️ pic.twitter.com/qfnSTsnMNY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 29, 2021

Maguire finally has a solid partner

Harry Maguire is a great defender but his lack of pace can sometimes make him a liability at the back. The arrival of Varane, though, could seal that weakness.

The France defender is an excellent reader of the game, is quick and tackles really well, which makes him the perfect partner for Maguire.

"Top, top performance. He’s good in the air, he's so composed on the ball and he's so experienced and nothing fazes him," Solskjaer said of Varane, as quoted by Manutd.com.

"He was good in the dressing room before the game, half-time and so I'm delighted with his performance. I thought he showed his class."

Manchester United finally have a solid backline and Maguire and Varane will certainly complement each other very well.

