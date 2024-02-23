Rapid Vienna vs Austria Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Rapid Vienna and city rivals Austria Vienna battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga matchday 20 clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Sturm Graz last weekend. First-half goals from Dimitri Lavalee and Christoph Lang ensured that the spoils were shared.

Austria, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Altach, thanks to Alexander Schmidt and Frans Kratzig's first-half goals. The victory left them in seventh spot with 27 points from 19 games, while Rapid are one spot and a point better off in the points table.

Rapid Vienna vs Austria Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 330th meeting between the two sides. Rapid lead 137-117.

Their most rceent clash in October was a goalless stalemate.

Austria are unbeaten in 12 meetings with Rapid.

Nine of their last 12 meetings have ended in draws.

Six of Rapid's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Rapid Vienna vs Austria Vienna Prediction

Neither Rapid nor Austria have performed at the expected level this season. The hosts occupy the final spot in the Championship playoff spots and will look to end their 12-game winless run against their city rivals.

Austria, meanwhile, know that a win will take them above Rapid in the standings, and their long unbeaten record in the fixture also gives them confidence. They have won their two league games since the league's resumption as they look to win three straight games for the first time since October.

Draws have been the most recurring result in the fixture. Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rapid 1-1 Austria

Rapid Vienna vs Austria Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals