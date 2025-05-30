Rapid Vienna vs LASK Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Rapid Vienna and LASK Linz square off in the second leg of the Austrian Bundesliga Conference League playoff on Sunday at the Allianz Stadion in Vienna.

The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie following a 3-1 victory in the first leg at home in midweek. LASK went ahead through Robert Zulj's fifth-minute strike before Matthias Seidl equalised from the spot in the 26th minute. Ismaila Coulibaly made it 2-1 for LASK in the 66th minute while Zulj completed his brace in injury time.

The two sides will resume their quest to secure continental football next season. The winner of this tie will book their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rapid Vienna vs LASK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rapid have 94 wins from their last 170 head-to-head games with LASK, losing 41.

Seven of Rapid's last nine games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Four of LASK's last five games have produced under 2.5 goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Rapid's last five games have produced an average of 11.6 corners.

LASK are unbeaten in nine head-to-head games, winning four.

Five of LASK's last six league games have been level at the break.

Rapid Vienna vs LASK Prediction

Rapid left themselves with a mountain to climb with their first-leg performance. They have a two-goal deficit to overcome, which could leave them susceptible to being caught out at the back. Their record in this fixture in recent years doesn't inspire much confidence, but the Green-Whites are still the favourites to emerge victorious.

LASK, meanwhile, had a relatively disappointing campaign that saw them end up in the Conference League playoff rather than competing for the Championship. They failed to score in their final three games in the playoff but saw off Hartberg in the semi-final to get here.

LASK are likely to prioritize their defensive solidity to protect their two-goal cushion. The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends but fall short on aggregate.

Prediction: Rapid 2-1 LASK

Rapid Vienna vs LASK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rapid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More