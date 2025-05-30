Rapid Vienna vs LASK Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Rapid Vienna and LASK Linz square off in the second leg of the Austrian Bundesliga Conference League playoff on Sunday at the Allianz Stadion in Vienna.
The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie following a 3-1 victory in the first leg at home in midweek. LASK went ahead through Robert Zulj's fifth-minute strike before Matthias Seidl equalised from the spot in the 26th minute. Ismaila Coulibaly made it 2-1 for LASK in the 66th minute while Zulj completed his brace in injury time.
The two sides will resume their quest to secure continental football next season. The winner of this tie will book their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Rapid Vienna vs LASK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rapid have 94 wins from their last 170 head-to-head games with LASK, losing 41.
- Seven of Rapid's last nine games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.
- Four of LASK's last five games have produced under 2.5 goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.
- Rapid's last five games have produced an average of 11.6 corners.
- LASK are unbeaten in nine head-to-head games, winning four.
- Five of LASK's last six league games have been level at the break.
Rapid Vienna vs LASK Prediction
Rapid left themselves with a mountain to climb with their first-leg performance. They have a two-goal deficit to overcome, which could leave them susceptible to being caught out at the back. Their record in this fixture in recent years doesn't inspire much confidence, but the Green-Whites are still the favourites to emerge victorious.
LASK, meanwhile, had a relatively disappointing campaign that saw them end up in the Conference League playoff rather than competing for the Championship. They failed to score in their final three games in the playoff but saw off Hartberg in the semi-final to get here.
LASK are likely to prioritize their defensive solidity to protect their two-goal cushion. The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends but fall short on aggregate.
Prediction: Rapid 2-1 LASK
Rapid Vienna vs LASK Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Rapid to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners