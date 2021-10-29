Rapid Vienna vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

Rapid Vienna will welcome LASK Linz to the Allianz Stadion on Sunday for a matchday 13 fixture in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Both sides come into the game on the back of victories in the OFB Cup on Thursday. The home side secured a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Amstetten while LASK secured progress with a 2-1 win on home turf.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they have both surprisingly faltered this season and are each in danger of being relegated.

LASK currently occupy the bottom spot in the standings on 10 points while Rapid Vienna are are three points and two places better off in 10th.

Rapid Vienna vs LASK Head-to-Head

Rapid Vienna have 21 wins from their last 40 matches against LASK. The two sides played out a draw on 11 occasions while Linz were victorious in eight previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in July when goals from Taxiarchis Fountas and Alexander Schmidt saw both sides share the spoils on matchday two of the current campaign.

The hosts have rebounded in recent weeks and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. LASK have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

LASK form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Rapid Vienna vs LASK Team News

Rapid Vienna

Dejan Petrovic (ankle) and Christopher Dibon (ACL) have both been sidelined by injuries. Lukas Sulzbacher (muscle), Richard Strebinger and Lion Schuster (muscle cramps) are all doubts for LASK's visit.

Injuries: Dejan Petrovic, Christopher Dibon

Doubtful: Lukas Sulzbacher, Richard Strebinger, Lion Schuster

Suspension: None

LASK

Marko Raguz (groin), Tobias Lawal (knee) and Andreas Gruber (ACL) are all unavailable for selection due to injuries. Yannis Letard and Philipp Wiesinger are doubts.

Injuries: Marko Raguz, Tobias Lawal, Andreas Gruber

Doubtful: Yannis Letard, Philipp Wiesinger

Suspension: None

Rapid Vienna vs LASK Predicted XI

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartler (GK); Maximilian Ullmann, Leo Greiml, Kevin Wimmer, Filip Stojkovic; Srdjan Grahovac, Emmanuel Aiwu; Marco Grull, Christoph Knasmullner, Kelvin Arase; Ercan Kara

LASK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager (GK); Rene Renner, Dario Maresic, Jan Boller, Florian Flecker; Marvin Potzmann, James Holland; Thomas Goiginger, Hyon-Seok Hong, Sascha Horvath; Alexander Schmidt,

Rapid Vienna vs LASK Prediction

Rapid Vienna's improving form means the capital side are favorites to triumph in front of their own fans. LASK have been inconsistent but are still capable of getting a positive result if they perform optimally.

Both sides are attack-minded by default, so goals are expected to flow in the game but we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory in a thrilling match.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 3-2 LASK

Edited by Peter P