Rapid Vienna vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024 

Rapid Vienna and RB Salzburg will battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga Championship group fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz in the final of the OFB Cup for the second consecutive season. They went ahead through Matthias Seidi's 43rd-minute strike but Leopold Querfeld's own goal five minutes into the second half drew the game level. Tomi Horvat's 81st-minute strike helped Die Schwoazn win the cup for the second season running.

Rapid will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them fall 5-0 away to LASK.

Salzburg, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Sturm Graz. Alexander Prass scored a first-half brace to help Graz take a two-goal lead into the break. Dorgeles Nene and Karim Konate scored late goals to ensure parity was restored.

The loss left Onel Cinel's side in second spot in the table on 36 points. Rapid Vienna are sixth on 22 points.

Rapid Vienna vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salzburg have 81 wins from the last 211 head-to-head games. Rapid Vienna were victorious on 79 occasions while 51 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came last month when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Salzburg's last six games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing at least three goals.

Rapid Vienna are winless across their last six games across competitions, winning the last four on the bounce.

Rapid Vienna are winless in the last 22 head-to-head games (18 losses).

Rapid Vienna vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Rapid Vienna are having a meltdown at the end of the season and will be aiming to get back to winning ways after losing four on the bounce. However, their record in this fixture in the last few years in uninspiring.

Salzburg, for their part, missed the opportunity to claim top spot against Sturm Graz but failed to take their opportunity. This leaves them in danger of failing to win the league for the first time in a decade.

However, they still have enough quality in the tank to push Sturm Graz all the way and we are backing the visitors to claim all three points.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 1-2 RB Salzburg

Rapid Vienna vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Salzburg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals