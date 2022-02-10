Rapid Vienna vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

The Austrian Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Rapid Vienna play host to Red Bull Salzburg at the Allianz Stadion on Friday.

The hosts will head into the game desperate to get one over the visitors after losing each of the last five meetings between the sides.

Rapid Vienna saw their cup run come to an end last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of TSV Hartberg.

They have now turned their attention to the Bundesliga, where they are on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

With 24 points from 18 games, Rapid Vienna are currently fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga standings, level on points with SV Reid.

Meanwhile, Salzburg comfortably saw off LASK 3-1 on home turf to progress to the semi-finals of the OFB Cup last time out.

Matthias Jaissle’s men have now won all but one of their last eight games across all competitions with a friendly defeat at the hands of Flyeralarm Admira on January 22 being the only exception.

Salzburg currently sit top of the league standings after picking up 45 points from 18 games so far.

Rapid Vienna vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-To-Head

With 45 wins from the last 92 games between the sides, Salzburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Rapid Vienna have picked up 26 wins, while 21 games have ended all square.

Rapid Vienna Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Red Bull Salzburg Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Rapid Vienna vs Red Bull Salzburg Team News

Rapid Vienna

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Maximilian Hofmann and Christopher Dibon, who have both been sidelined through injuries. Dalibor Velimirović is suspended.

Injured: Maximilian Hofmann, Christopher Dibon

Suspended: Dalibor Velimirović

Red Bull Salzburg

Zlatko Junuzovic, Bernardo, Bryan Okoh, Sekou Koita and Albert Vallci are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Zlatko Junuzovic, Bernardo, Bryan Okoh, Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci

Suspended: None

Rapid Vienna vs Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Gartler; Emanuel Aiwu, Kevin Wimmer, Martin Moormann, Jonas Antonius Auer; Filip Stojković, Dejan Petrović, Christoph Knasmüllner, Marco Grüll; Oliver Strunz, Koya Kitagawa

Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Philipp Köhn; Rasmus Kristensen, Oumar Solet, Maximilian Wöber, Andreas Ulmer; Antoine Bernede, Mohamed Camara, Nicolás Capaldo; Brenden Aaronson, Benjamin Šeško, Noah Okafor

Rapid Vienna vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Salzburg have been utterly dominant in recent meetings between the sides, claiming 11 wins and one draw since losing 2-0 back in 2019. We are tipping them to maintain this fine form and come away with their sixth consecutive win against the hosts.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 0-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Edited by Peter P