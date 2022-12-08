Rapid Vienna vs Schalke 04 Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9, 2022

Schalke 04 will take on Rapid Vienna in a friendly on Friday (December 9) as they prepare for a return to German Bundesliga action.

The Austrian outfit head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six games and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Rapid maintained their fine run of results, as they claimed a 4-1 friendly win over Austrian second-tier side First Vienna on Friday.

They are now unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning four and drawing two. Rapid are fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga standings after picking up 24 points from 16 games.

Meanwhile, Schalke are languishing at the bottom of the German Bundesliga standings with just nine points from 15 games.

Their underwhelming campaign has been owing to their lack of sting in attack, as they hold the league’s worst record with 13 goals. Schalke head into the weekend on a run of eight defeats in their last nine games, with a 1-0 victory over Mainz on November 9 being the exception.

Rapid Vienna vs Schalke 04 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Rapid and Schalke, with both teams claiming one win apiece in their two previous encounters.

They first met in July 2009, where Schalke claimed a 2-1 victory, before Rapid picked up a 2-1 win in January 2015.

Rapid are unbeaten in their last six outings, claiming four wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Austria Klagenfurt on October 22.

Schalke have lost their last four away games across competitions, scoring three goals and conceding 13 since the start of October.

Rapid Vienna vs Schalke 04 Prediction

Schalke will look to kickstart a fine run of form as they prepare for the second half of the German Bundesliga campaign. However, they take on a spirited Rapid Vienna side who are unbeaten in six games. An action-packed contest with the Austrian outfit claiming a narrow win could ensue.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 2-1 Schalke 04

Rapid Vienna vs Schalke 04 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rapid

Tip 2: First to score - Rapid (Schalke have conceded first in eight of their last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Austria Vienna’s last six games.)

