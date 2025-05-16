Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Rapid Vienna and Sturm Graz will battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga Championship playoff fixture on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at the Allianz Stadion.
The home side will be hoping to build on the 2-1 away win they registered over city rivals Austria Vienna last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Guido Burgstaller's 32nd-minute strike, but Dominik Fitz equalized from the spot with 10 minutes left on the clock. Ercan Kara scored the match-winner four minutes later to dent the Violets' title charge.
Graz, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-2 home win over Salzburg. They went ahead through Aleksa Terzic's 18th-minute own goal while William Boving doubled their lead two minutes later. Dorgeles Nene halved the deficit in the 45th minute. Gregory Wuthrich and Tochi Chukwuani scored second-half goals on either side of Emanuel Aiwu's 59th-minute own goal.
The win left them at the summit with 39 points to their name. Rapid Vienna are fifth on 24 points.
Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Graz claimed a 2-0 home win.
- Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Rapid's derby victory ended their five-game winless run across competitions (four losses).
- Graz's last four away games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Four of Rapid's last five league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- There have been 18 yellow cards and four red cards issued in Graz's last three league games.
Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Prediction
Rapid Vienna have not been involved in the title race, but they have played the role of spoiler in the final stage of the campaign. They all but ended Austria Vienna's title charge, while they could also put a dent in the table-toppers' charge.
Sturm Graz took one step closer to successfully defending their league title with their win over Salzburg. The Blacks hold a three-point advantage at the top of the table in the penultimate matchday of the campaign. A loss here could see Wolfsberger move level at the top if they claim maximum points at home to Austria Vienna.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Rapid Vienna 1-2 Sturm Graz
Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Sturm Graz to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals