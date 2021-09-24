Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22 

Rapid Vienna will welcome Sturm Graz to Allianz Stadion for a matchday nine fixture in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

The visitors come into the game on the back of a 4-0 away victory over Hohenems in the OFB Cup on Wednesday. Four different men got on the scoresheet in a convincing win.

Rapid Vienna needed extra-time to see off Admira in the same competition on Thursday. Goals in either half from Maximilian Ullmann and Marlon Mustapha forced extra-time where Marco Grull scored the decisive goal from the spot.

Sturm Graz will be looking to keep pace with table-toppers Salzburg by securing all three points. Die Schwoazn currently sit in second spot on 17 points from eight matches while Rapid Vienna are in ninth place on eight points.

Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 88 occasions in the past and Rapid Vienna have the better record with 39 wins to their name.

Sturm Graz were victorious on 22 occasions while 27 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when goals Sturm Graz recovered from a halftime deficit to secure a 4-1 comeback victory on home turf.

The hosts have been out-of-sorts this season and have failed to win any of their last five matches in regular time. Sturm Graz have three wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Team News

Rapid Vienna

The hosts have several fitness issues to worry about. Lion Schuster (muscle cramps), Oliver Strunz (foot) and Richard Strebinger (muscle) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Christopher Dibon and Robert Ljubicic will undergo late evaluations to determine their availability.

Injuries: Lion Schuster, Oliver Strunz, Richard Strebinger

Doubtful: Christopher Dibon, Robert Ljubicic

Suspension: None

Sturm Graz

Vincent Trummer (muscle), Francisco Mwepu (muscle) and Sandro Ingolitsch (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Vincent Trummer, Francisco Mwepu, Sandro Ingolitsch

Suspension: None

Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Predicted XI

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartler (GK); Maxmilian Ullmann, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Filip Stojkovic; Srdjan Grahovac, Dejan Petrovic; Marco Grull, Christoph Knasmullner, Kelvin Arase; Ercan Kara

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl (GK); Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, Niklas Geyrhofer, Lukas Jager; Andreas Kuen, Jon Stankovic, Otar Kiteishvili; Manprit Sarkaria, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Prediction

The two sides are attack-minded and this is likely to translate into goals being scored at both ends. Rapid Vienna have home advantage but their inconsistency this season means this might not count for much.

Sturm Graz, on the other hand, are flying high and we are backing the visitors to triumph with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 1-2 Sturm Graz

