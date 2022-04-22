Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

Round 29 of the Austrian Bundesliga comes to an end on Sunday as Rapid Vienna play host to Sturm Graz at the Allianz Stadion.

The hosts will be seeking to get one over Die Schwoazn, having failed to taste victory in any of the last five meetings between the sides since 2021.

Rapid Vienna suffered another blow in their hunt for a Champions League qualification spot last Sunday as they were beaten 2-1 by Sturm Graz in the first of two consecutive league encounters.

They have now managed one win from their last four outings, picking up four points from a possible 12.

With 22 points from 27 games, Rapid Vienna are currently third in the Bundesliga table, eight points off Sturm Graz in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, following last Sunday’s victory, Sturm Graz have now won each of their last five games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and shipping four in that time.

Their last defeat came on March 13 when they were beaten 1-0 by Red Bull Salzburg away from home.

While Die Schwoazn will look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the table, they have struggled to get going on the road, managing just one win in five away games.

Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Head-To-Head

Rapid Vienna head into the weekend with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 39 wins from the last 91 meetings between the sides. Sturm Graz have picked up 24 wins in that time, while 28 games have ended all square.

Rapid Vienna Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Sturm Graz Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Team News

Rapid Vienna

Maximilian Hofmann, Leo Greiml, Kelvin Arase, Paul Gartler, Kota Kitagawa and Philipp Schobesberger are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Maximilian Hofmann, Leo Greiml, Kelvin Arase, Paul Gartler, Kota Kitagawa, Philipp Schobesberger

Suspended: None

Sturm Graz

The visitors remain without Srđan Grahovac and Niklas Geryrhofef, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Niklas Geryrhofef, Srđan Grahovac

Suspended: None

Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Predicted XI

Rapid Vienna (4-2-3-1): Niklas Hedl; Filip Stojkovic, Robert Ljubicic, Christopher Dibon, Jonas Auer; Moritz Oswald, Christoph Knasmüllner; Marco Grüll, Ferdy Druijf, Yusuf Demir; Bernhard Zimmermann

Sturm Graz (4-3-3): Joerg Siebenhandl; Jusuf Gazibegovic, David Affengruber, Gregory Wuethrich, Lukas Jäger; Andreas Kuen, Stefan Hierländer, Alexander Prass; Jakob Jantscher, Manprit Sarkaria, Rasmus Hoejlund

Rapid Vienna vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Sturm Graz head into Sunday’s game as one of the most in-form sides in the division, winning each of their last five games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in five consecutive games against Rapid Vienna and we predict they will come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 1-2 Sturm Graz

