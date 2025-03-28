Rapid Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30th 2025

Rapid Wien will host Red Bull Salzburg at the Allianz Stadion on Sunday in the opening Championship Round game of the 2024-25 Austrian Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league over the past couple of months and will kick off the Championship round in fifth place with 17 points.

They coasted to a 3-0 home win over newly-promoted GAK 1902 in their game before the international break with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Augsburg loanee Dion Beljo, who registered his 18th goal for the club.

Red Bull Salzburg ended the regular season in strong fashion after a slow start to life under new boss Thomas Letsch. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Wolfsberger AC last time out, with Oscar Gloukh drilling home the sole goal of the game in the opening 15 minutes.

The visitors sit two places and two points above their midweek opponents in the table and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points on Sunday.

Rapid Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 215th meeting between the two teams. Rapid have won 82 of their previous matchups while Salzburg have won one fewer.

There have been 51 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Die Roten Bullen are winless in their last four games in this fixture.

Salzburg have conceded 22 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga this season. Only Austria Wien (19) have shipped fewer.

All but one of Die Grün-Weißen's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Rapid Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Rapid have won their last two matches after winning just one of their previous six. They have won all but one of their last five home matches and will head into the weekend clash as very slight favorites.

Salzburg have picked up three wins and three draws from their last six games and will be targeting a positive result here. They have, however, struggled for results on the road all season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Rapid Wien vs Red Bull Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight competitive matches)

