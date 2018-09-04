Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rashford's former coach lays into Phil Bardsley for initiating the red card incident

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.26K   //    04 Sep 2018, 12:24 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
The incident

There should have been two red cards on Sunday when Manchester United took on Burnley at the Turf Moor Stadium. Marcus Rashford got a 'by the book' red card as he shoved his face into Bardsley's with good reason (on a more erratic humane level).

The incident occurred after Bardsley marshalled Rashford near the corner flag and successfully stopped him from putting a cross in. The ball went out for a corner but Bardsley moronically kicked out at Rashford and caused him to fall to the ground.

The United youngster got up, visibly furious and pushed his head into Bardsley's. Subsequently, Bardsley returned the favour but the ref did not take note of that and furnished a yellow card to the former United player and flashed a red for the current United one.

It's a decision that has divided the footballing world with many arguing that both should've been sent off.

The latest to join the outcry is Marcus Rashford's first coach Dave Horrocks who says Bardsley conned the young Mancunian into getting red carded.

Horrocks is also of the opinion that Bardsley has an agenda against the Red Devils after having a dismal stint at Old Trafford where he made just 8 Premier League appearances in 5 years.

Horrocks said,

“Phil Bardsley is one of the biggest, two-faced ‘herberts’ going."
“He is ex-United player, who was upset Sir Alex Ferguson got rid of him because he wasn’t good enough.
“Now all he wants to do against United is to kick players."

He also speaks about Marcus Rashford's character and how it could have taken quite something to rile the lad up.

“Throughout Marcus’s career, he learned all along the way. He has been prepared for everything and taken every opportunity that has come his way.
“This for me will be the perfect lesson to learn from and go out and realise how easy it is to get conned. Because I think he was conned and fell for the three-card trick.
“As a baby, all he wanted to do was play football. He wasn’t confrontational. He doesn’t even answer his mum back, let alone anybody else.

He is quite defensive about Marcus Rashford as he goes on to say,

"As far our young man is concerned, he doesn’t have that sort of streak in him."
“But I would like him at some stage to have that because that’s what is missing from him. Considering he is from the streets, he is quite a timid, quiet boy.”

Let us know your views on the Rashford-Bardsley incident in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Burnley Phil Bardsley Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Twitter reacts to Marcus Rashford's headbutt against Burnley
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Burnley
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Five things we learned from...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Vs Burnley: Match Report
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-0 Burnley: The 5 men who saved...
RELATED STORY
Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: 3 Takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions, and predicted...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Relief for Jose Mourinho as...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's predicted XI to face Burnley on Sunday
RELATED STORY
Burnley 0-2 Manchester United, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us