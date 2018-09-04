Rashford's former coach lays into Phil Bardsley for initiating the red card incident

The incident

There should have been two red cards on Sunday when Manchester United took on Burnley at the Turf Moor Stadium. Marcus Rashford got a 'by the book' red card as he shoved his face into Bardsley's with good reason (on a more erratic humane level).

The incident occurred after Bardsley marshalled Rashford near the corner flag and successfully stopped him from putting a cross in. The ball went out for a corner but Bardsley moronically kicked out at Rashford and caused him to fall to the ground.

The United youngster got up, visibly furious and pushed his head into Bardsley's. Subsequently, Bardsley returned the favour but the ref did not take note of that and furnished a yellow card to the former United player and flashed a red for the current United one.

It's a decision that has divided the footballing world with many arguing that both should've been sent off.

The latest to join the outcry is Marcus Rashford's first coach Dave Horrocks who says Bardsley conned the young Mancunian into getting red carded.

Horrocks is also of the opinion that Bardsley has an agenda against the Red Devils after having a dismal stint at Old Trafford where he made just 8 Premier League appearances in 5 years.

Horrocks said,

“Phil Bardsley is one of the biggest, two-faced ‘herberts’ going."

“He is ex-United player, who was upset Sir Alex Ferguson got rid of him because he wasn’t good enough.

“Now all he wants to do against United is to kick players."

He also speaks about Marcus Rashford's character and how it could have taken quite something to rile the lad up.

“Throughout Marcus’s career, he learned all along the way. He has been prepared for everything and taken every opportunity that has come his way.

“This for me will be the perfect lesson to learn from and go out and realise how easy it is to get conned. Because I think he was conned and fell for the three-card trick.

“As a baby, all he wanted to do was play football. He wasn’t confrontational. He doesn’t even answer his mum back, let alone anybody else.

He is quite defensive about Marcus Rashford as he goes on to say,

"As far our young man is concerned, he doesn’t have that sort of streak in him."

“But I would like him at some stage to have that because that’s what is missing from him. Considering he is from the streets, he is quite a timid, quiet boy.”

